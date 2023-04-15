EPL GW-31 FPL & Fantrax Live Chat

In the Premier League there have been several outstanding individual performances that could be crucial at this point in the season. Every team needs a player who can step up, whether they are competing for the championship or trying to escape relegation.

SATURDAY 15TH APRIL

Aston villa vs Newcastle

AST vs NEW has consistently been a thrilling contest. Aston Villa is attempting to qualify for European football, while Newcastle is trying to secure their place in the Champions League. Newcastle has had five victories and two losses in their last seven games, while Aston Villa has gone undefeated in seven games with six wins and one draw. Both teams are currently in excellent form. We should all get some popcorn, unwind, and take in the game.

Prediction : 2 - 3

Chelsea vs Brighton

Even with Frank Lampard’s arrival, things haven’t gone smoothly for the London giants.

Chelsea has only managed to win twice in their last seven games, and facing a Brighton team that is competitive and currently ranked seventh in the league won’t be simple for them. The Blues haven’t scored in their last three games, demonstrating a lackluster ability to find the back of the net. Brighton, on the other side, is the complete opposite, scoring 6 goals in 3 games.

Prediction: 0 - 3

Everton vs Fulham

Both of these teams have been struggling, with Everton managing just 5 points in 4 games despite being in the relegation zone. Fulham has really fallen into their worst league form ever after being so good themselves, losing four straight.

In 13 of their last 16 games overall against Fulham, Everton hasn’t lost a single one. Anyway, something suggests that this game will end in a scoreless draw.

Prediction: 1: 0

Southampton vs Crystal Palace

Southampton’s recent results haven’t been great; the squad has won just one of its past six home games in all competitions. Southampton, despite being in last place in the league, has allowed the third-fewest takeaways that result in shots (27), behind Arsenal and Man City, while also making the fifth-fewest takeaways that result in shots (six) and leading the league in overall interceptions (327). Crystal palace are beginning to find their momentum having won their last two matches, so playing against a listless Southampton should be a breeze.

Prediction 0-2

Tottenham Hotspur vs Bournemouth

Tottenham has scored two goals or more in each of their previous four home league games. In their last 13 away games across all competitions, Bournemouth has only won two games. This game could easily be a one-sided affair with Tottenham on top.

Prediction 3-0

Wolves vs Brentford

Wolves have not lost to Brentford in six of their seven most recent encounters in all competitions, indicating that they have a psychological edge over their opponents. Brentford will have to be at their best if they hope to break this trend and secure a victory.

Furthermore, Brentford’s recent away form has been somewhat lackluster, winning just one of their last six matches in all competitions. This will be a concern for Brentford manager Thomas Frank, who will be aware of the importance of picking up points on the road.

Despite these statistics, Brentford will be determined to prove their worth in the Premier League and continue their impressive campaign.

Prediction 0-2

Manchester City vs Leicester City

With a 3-0 victory against European powerhouse Bayern Munich in the middle of the week, Pep Guardiola’s team sent a clear message about their intentions going into the return leg of their Champions League quarterfinal match.

In the league they’ll be up against a Leicester team that dumped Brendan Rodgers after losing at home to Aston Villa and Bournemouth. They have appointed Dean Smith on an interim basis but have not yet installed a permanent replacement for the departing Northern Irishman.

Leicester looks very unlikely win this but they at least need to make a statement with their performance.

Prediction: 4-1

SUNDAY 16TH APRIL

West Ham vs Arsenal

While West Ham is not in great shape right now, Mikel Arteta’s team is still in a strong position and is playing quite well.

The Hammers have won two of their last three games, narrowly defeating Southampton and Fulham. But they just lost 5-1 at home to Newcastle, and in Thursday night’s Europa Conference League match against Gent, they looked sluggish and overmatched.

Arsenal is looking to finish top of the table with league-holders Manchester City sneaking behind them, so this is a great game to prove they are also champions.

Prediction 1 - 3

Nottinghamforest vs Manchester United

When Nottingham Forest plays Manchester United this weekend, they will be looking to stop their nine-match losing streak. The Reds have been dropping in the standings week after week as a result, and they currently lie in the relegation zone going into the match on Sunday.

On the other hand, the Red Devils hope to build on back-to-back victories over Brentford and Everton. Erik ten Hag’s team will hope to profit from Nottingham’s poor performance given their desire to maintain their Champions League spot. But Van van Beek, Garnacho, Heaton, and Shaw are still in the recovery room, and Marcus Rashford is a serious doubt after hurting himself in a 2-0 victory over Everton.

Prediction 0 - 1

