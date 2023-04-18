EPL GW-32 Best FPL Differentials

Gameweek 32 delivers us a mini gameweek, with many of the biggest teams set to go missing in action. Stars from Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea, and Brighton will all be idle this weekend. This makes differentials even more important, as many of the template fantasy picks won’t be available.

With this huge opportunity in mind, we take a look at some of the low-TSB players who might make the difference in Round 32.

Eberechi Eze (£5.5m, Crystal Palace v Everton)

TSB: 5.6%

Eze has added a new dimension to Roy Hodgson’s attack since he was brought back into the starting line-up two weeks ago. In the absence of talisman Zaha, Eze has carried the responsibility of dictating the Eagles attacking play, scoring in two straight matches to help the Eagles secure victory. The Englishman has now delivered attacking returns in each of his last three games and will be eager to keep the run going this weekend.

Kelechi Iheanacho (£5.9m, Leicester City v Wolves)

TSB: 1.1%

Iheanacho staked a claim as to why he should be Dean Smith’s first-choice striker with an impressive second-half outing against Manchester City in the last round of fixtures. The Nigerian international showed an almost telepathic on-field relationship with attacking midfielder Maddison. He ended the game with a goal and also bounced one off the crossbar in added time.

Cody Gakpo (£7.6m, Liverpool v Nottingham Forest)

TSB: 4.3%

Winless in its last four heading into the weekend, Liverpool announced its return to form in emphatic style. The Reds demolished Leeds 6-1 at Elland Road. and Gakpo was right in the thick of the action. The Netherlands international scored one and assisted another to accrue his second double-figure return of the season. Up next for Liverpool is a struggling Nottingham Forest side that has failed to win any of its last five games, blanking in its last two.

Philip Billing (£5.2m, Bournemouth v West Ham)

TSB: 1.5%

Bournemouth has won three of its last four fixtures to rise to 13th on the log, five points off 18th-placed Nottingham Forest. One player who has played a huge role for the Cherries this season is Billing. The Danish international is adept at making late runs into the penalty area to score goals. Billing is the Cherries top scorer with seven goals.

Alexander Isak (£6.7m, Newcastle v Tottenham)

TSB: 6.4%

Isak seems to have retained his place as Eddie Howe’s first-choice striker, as he was called upon to lead the line from the start in last week’s defeat to Aston Villa. The Swedish international has provided returns in four of the Magpies last six games and will be eager to see his name on the scoreboard again this weekend.

Are you planning to add any of these players into your squad? Do you have any other players in mind as differential for this game-week? Please log in, take our poll, and share your thoughts in the comments below!

Poll Whch player is the best differential for GW-32? Eberechi Eze

Kelechi Iheanacho

Cody Gakpo

Philip Billing

Alexander Isak vote view results 46% Eberechi Eze (7 votes)

13% Kelechi Iheanacho (2 votes)

26% Cody Gakpo (4 votes)

13% Philip Billing (2 votes)

0% Alexander Isak (0 votes) 15 votes total Vote Now

