EPL GW-32 FPL Player Picks (Friday Deadline)

Man City, Man United, Brighton, and Chelsea all blank this game-week. This will force transfers for a lot of managers, and if you’re among them, then we’ve got the names that should be on your shopping list for GW-32.

Beware though: DGW-34 is right around the corner with six teams to double — including three of those that blank in GW-32. So this week could be a great opportunity to deploy that Free Hit chip that’s been burning a hole in your pocket.

Whatever you do, choose wisely.

Keepers

Emiliano Martinez (£5.0, BRE vs AST)

Villa has conceded only two goals in its last eight games, picking up 22 of 24 league points, including six clean sheets. It’s a truly amazing run of form on par with Man City (and hotter than league-leading Arsenal). The Villans’ World Cup winning GK is also picking up saves and bonus points. He’s hard not to consider against an off-the-boil Brentford team looking to avoid a fourth consecutive loss.

~

Aaron Ramsdale (£4.9, ARS vs SOU)

After two difficult away draws, the lead-leaguing Gunners come home to play the rock-bottom team in the table, a restorative tonic if there ever was one. Southampton hasn’t scored in the last three away games. Ramsdale has been a key player for the Gunners, and they need this win!

Defenders

Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.4, LIV vs NOT)

Let’s admit that he has had a tough season. But we’re only picking for a week or two, and he has notched three assists in his last two matches as Liverpool seems to have rekindled some offensive spark over the last two matches. Nottingham Forest hasn’t won in the EPL since February 5, sinking back into the relegation mire. It’s a good matchup for a player looking to build on his recent form.

~

Tyrone Mings (£4.6, BRE vs AST)

Like Martinez, Mings is benefiting from Villa’s success as well. Besides the clean sheets, he has picked up an assist and some bonus points along the way too. He’s a sure starter and not expensive.

~

Ben White (£4.9, ARS vs SOU)

White has been steady for Arsenal all season. He has added two assists plus two goals over his last six games. It’s a good matchup and a must win.

Midfielders

Mo Salah (£7.4, LIV vs NOT)

It’s seven goals in seven games for the Egyptian magician, four in his last three home games. This is a tasty matchup against an inferior team that has been horrendous on the road, especially defensively. He’s a strong captain choice.

~

Andreas Pereira (£4.3m, FUL vs LEE)

He has cooled off recently, but this is more about the matchup. Leeds is a hot mess. The Whites have given up 18 goals over the last five games. Fulham scored three last game too, so the Cottagers may be able to build on that. He’s a sure starter and a quality player.

~

Eberechi Eze (£5.5m, CRY vs EVE)

Eze has been a huge part of the three game win streak for Crystal Palace, with three goals plus an assist, plus bonuses in two games. Palace faces an Everton team that doesn’t mind giving up goals.

~

Gabriel Martinelli (£6.9, ARS vs SOU)

I’m choosing at least one Arsenal mid. Martinelli has has seven goals plus three assists (including three consecutive games) in his last nine games, so he’s my pick, although his midfield partners are great choices too.

Forwards

Gabriel Jesus (£8.2, ARS vs SOU)

His return has been individually successful, scoring each game that he has started since his recovery. It may be time to get him back on your squad if he’s not there yet. He’s decently priced with a good matchup.

~

Ollie Watkins (£7.7, BRE vs AST)

The Villa frontman is currently unstoppable. He added two goals plus an assist last week to his already dizzying form. Strikers thrive on confidence, and his is soaring. Leave him out at your own risk.

How’s your team looking? Are the blanks affecting your transfer thinking? Who are you spending your money on?

~