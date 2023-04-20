EPL GW-32 Pre-Deadline Chat

In the midst of an already busy-schedule for EPL clubs that, in addition to the Prem, includes the Champions League, Europa League, and Europa Conference League, this weekend also brings us the semifinals of the FA Cup. So that they can participate in that, GW-32 fixtures for Brighton, Chelsea and both of the Manchester teams have been postponed. That will create holes in a lot of fantasy lineups.

Injuries and suspensions do too, so this week its especially important to identify players who may not feature because they are crocked or ineligible. To help you do that, below we’ve curated the week’s team news for you.

Note: last updated 20 April at 20:00 GMT.

Saturday

Arsenal vs Southampton

Dearly-missed defender Saliba will miss this one as he continues his recovery from injury, whilst Zinchenko will face a late fitness test. In his presser, Arteta also reaffirmed Saka as his first-choice penalty-taker: “I will go on the pitch and throw him the ball and make sure he takes the next one!”

This week will come too early for Saints forward Che Adams and defender Salisu, whilst Maitland-Niles is ineligible to face his parent club.

Saturday

Fulham vs Leeds

Mitrovic continues his suspension until next month, whilst Dan James cannot face his parent club.

Leeds striker, Bamford missed last game-week with a calf injury and will need to be assessed before this one. Tyler Adams and Stuart Dallas remain unavailable.

Brentford vs Aston Villa

No new injury concerns for the Bees with Jansson and Ajer out with long-term injuries.

Nothing new at Villa Park either, with Bailey, Cash, Kamara and Coutinho set to miss out.

Crystal Palace vs Everton

This comes one too soon for Zaha and Guaita but otherwise the Eagles are flying high since Hodgson’s return.

Calvert-Lewin and Onana will face late fitness tests after their continued recovery work. Coleman, Vinagre, and Townsend will miss through injury, and Doucoure is suspended.

Leicester City vs Wolves

Barnes, Justin and Ricardo remain out through injury, now joined by Vestergaard who is out for the season with a calf injury. Johnny Evans will miss out with a virus. Ryan Bertrand continues to build fitness.

Diego Costa is still pending assessment after picking up a knock in the last game, but Lopetegui’s remark that he has no new injury concerns suggests he has recovered. Ruben Neves and Jonny are available again after serving out their suspensions. Chiquinho and Kalajdzic remain out.

Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest

No new injury concerns with Liverpool who pretty much have a full squad to choose from with all their star players available.

Steve Cooper says it’s “as we were” for the Tricky Trees, meaning Wood, Boly, Biancone, Richards, Yates, Aurier, Scarpa, and Kouyate are set to miss out. Dean Henderson had been scheduled to return to training, but it probably doesn’t even matter given the scintillating form of Keylor Navas.

Sunday

Bournemouth vs West Ham

Fredericks, (Hamad) Traore and Stanislas remain out.

West Ham striker Scamacca will required surgery for his knee injury and therefore remains out. Defensive pair Aguerd and Ogbonna will have to face assessments before being cleared for this one.

Newcastle vs Spurs

Saint-Maximin is the only notable absentee for Newcastle and is due to return at the end of the month. Krafth will probably not be back in time to feature again this season.

Moura continues his suspension, while Davies, Sessengon, Emerson Royal, Bissouma and Bentancur will all miss out too. Lenglet will face a late fitness test.

