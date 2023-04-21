FPL & Fantrax EPL GW-32 Live Chat

Due to the FA Cup schedule this weekend, two matches have been rearranged: Man United vs Chelsea and Brighton vs Man City. Fantasy managers will have a hard time dropping their in-form players with lower entry prices.

Friday 21 April

Arsenal vs Southampton | 20:00

Team Form | Arsenal (DWWDD) | Southampton (LDLLL)

There’s a Friday match for league-leader Arsenal this game week! The Gunners host 20th ranked Southampton at the Emirates. Arsenal needs all three points to maintain control at the top. Man City is only four points behind after Arsenal’s recent slips, plus the Citizens have a game in hand. Zinchenko has a chance to return in this game, but even without him, Arsenal should be able to defeat Southampton, a side that hasn’t scored in its recent three away matches!

Score prediction: Arsenal 3-0 Southampton

Saturday 22 April

Fulham vs Leeds | 12:30

Team Form | Fulham (LLLLW) | Leeds (WLWLL)

Fulham finally got a victory last week after five losses in a row in all competitions. The victory is important as their form had become concerning after an impressive run during the first half of the season. The absence of main striker Mitrovic due to injury and lengthy ban has not helped their cause. While they have failed to keep a clean sheet in the recent six matches, Leed has failed to keep the other team out in its recent 8 matches, conceding eleven goals in its most recent two. Leeds is now the team with the most goals conceded in the league. This match should be a good platform for the attackers from both sides to showcase their skills!

Score prediction: Fulham 3-3 Leeds

~~

Brentford vs Aston Villa | 15:00

Team Form | Brentford (DDLLL) | Aston Villa (WWWWW)

While Brentford is still struggling to return to their performances earlier in the season, Aston Villa has transformed into a favorite for European competition after an impressive seven wins and a draw from the last eight matches. This is also a direct matchup between two prolific English strikers: Ivan Toney (18 goals) and Ollie Watkins (14 goals). Expect a close yet exciting match between these two sides.

score prediction: Brentford 1-2 Aston Villa

~~

Crystal Palace vs Everton | 15:00

Team Form | Crystal Palace (LLWWW) | Everton (WDDLL)

After an impressive 3 wins recently, Roy Hodgson has silenced doubts about the wisdom of the managerial change. Palace now sits comfortably in 12th, nine points above the relegation zone, and only four points from the 40-point “safety” threshold with seven yet to play. Everton similarly got some positive results after Sean Dyche was appointed as the new manager, but that was months ago and recently the Toffees’ results have turned south. They are now barely above the relegation zone and are saddled with an unfavorable goal differential. Against the in-form Eagles, they will find it difficult to win their first away match in 13 attempts.

Score prediction: Crystal Palace 2-1 Everton

~~

Leicester vs Wolves | 15:00

Team Form | Leicester (DLLLL) | Wolves (LLDWW)

Former league winner Leicester is at risk of being relegated, but it is not time to give up yet. Their struggles are difficult to explain — Leicester on paper looks solid and experienced. As for Wolves, they are now looking safe after two home wins against Brentford and Chelsea. Leicester is looking forward to a first clean sheet in the league since November last year, playing against one of the lowest scoring teams in the league!

Score prediction: Leicester 1-0 Wolves

~~

Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest | 15:00

Team Form | Liverpool (LLDDW) | Nottingham Forest (LDLLL)

Liverpool finally won a match after six failures in all competitions. Let’s see if they can continue against Nottingham Forest this week. Forest has failed to win in ten league matches (3 draws and 7 losses). The lengthy injury list has definitely hurt. It will be interesting to see if Liverpool will draw a penalty in this match, as Forest has the record for most penalties conceded (8) in the league.

Score prediction: Liverpool 2-0 Nottingham Forest

Sunday 23 April

Bournemouth vs West Ham | 14:00

Team Form | Bournemouth (LWLWW) | West Ham (WLWDD)

As players return from injury, Bournemouth has seen some positive results starting in March, with four wins and two draws in six recent matches. The fact that they have defeated teams like Liverpool and Tottenham proved that they are a decent team when their players are healthy. Similarly, West Ham has shown some signs of recovery recently with two wins and a draw in the last four. Both teams are still at risk of relegation at six and four points above the drop respectively. A draw should be an acceptable result for both teams in this match.

Score prediction: Bournemouth 0-0 West Ham

~~

Newcastle vs Tottenham | 12:30

Team Form | Newcastle (WWWWL) | Tottenham (WDDWL)

Here’s a heavyweight matchup this week between 4th ranked Newcastle and 5th ranked Tottenham at the famous Saint James’s Park! Both teams lost their previous matches but in very different fashion — Tottenham suffered a last minute 2-3 defeat by Bournemouth, and Newcastle was dominated 0-3 beginning to end by Villa. Expect a high quality and hotly contested match!

Score prediction: Newcastle 2-3 Tottenham

With blanks this week, whom did you have to drop from your squads? Please log in and share with us in the live chat and comments below!

~

Stats and info for this article were sourced premierleague.com

~