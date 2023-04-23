EPL GW-33 FPL Player Picks

Premier League games are coming quickly week after week! As GW-33 approaches already, FPL managers can look forward to a period of intense action — five deadlines in just two weeks. This presents a great chance to make a significant impact on their overall ranking with the upcoming double game-weeks coming thick and fast. Ahead of the highly-anticipated DGW-34, it’s time to take a closer look at the best player choices for GW-33 and plan accordingly for the ‘double’ then.

Goalkeepers

David Raya (£4.9m, Chelsea v Brentford)

From here onward, Brentford has tough fixtures, but this team has the ability to cause an upset. Plus, Raya has the most saves in the Premier League, an underrated stat for a team like Brentford that prefers to stay ahead in the field with the ball. Chelsea being Chelsea this season, just not scoring enough goals is something Raya would take advantage of.

~

Nick Pope (£5.4m, Everton v Newcastle)

At the time of writing, Nick Pope facing Spurs in a top-four challenge. Next comes Sean Dyche’s Everton at the Goodison Park. Newcastle will be pushing to secure the top four spot to cap their fantastic season, and much thanks goes to Nick Pope for solidifying his back line soldiers.

Defenders

Pervis Estupinan (£4.8m, Nott’m Forest v Brighton)

Let’s not forget that Brighton has three DGWs before the end of the campaign, so it’s a good call to have one defender and two attacking threat of either (McAllister, March, Mitoma) in your team. Plus, his advanced role allows potential attacking returns.

~

Kieran Trippier (£6.2m, Everton v Newcastle)

Trippier has been the best right-back in the Premier League this season. His prodigious goal contribution and leadership at the back is what pushed Newcastle to potentially playing in Europe next term. And the next set of fixtures coming up presents enough chances for him to deliver further points to his FPL managers.

~

Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.4, Liverpool v West Ham)

Since the green signal of advancing ahead in the midfield area, Trent looks like the player he once was. The right-back has notched four assists in his last three games. And it’s good to have a Liverpool player for the coming ‘double’ ahead.

Midfielder

Alexis Mac Allister (£5.5m, Nott’m Forest v Brighton)

Again, Brighton doubles in GW-34, GW-36 and GW-37, so it’s best to have at least two Brighton players in your attack. In the previous four games, March has three assists, Mitoma a goal plus assist, and Mac Allister one goal. But what the Argentine World Cup winner has is the penalty duty, which just gives him the edge over the other two. In all honesty, there is no wrong answer between three!

~

Gabriel Martinelli (£6.9m, Man City v Arsenal)

Martinelli creates chaos when charging opposing fullback. Of all Arsenal players facing a dip in-form with three straight draws, Martinelli looks like the one most threatening to create some impact. He has five goal contribution in five fixtures, so his form is right up there with the best in the Premier League despite the Gunners falling short.

~

Marcus Rashford (£7.1m, Tottenham v Man United)

Rashford didn’t look fully fit against Sevilla, but it’s good news for United fans to have him on the pitch during the final part of the season. This game will solidify the season for both teams, but it just could be Marcus Rashford brilliance that makes the difference.

~

Jack Grealish (£7.2m, Man City v Arsenal)

Grealish is looking like the player Man City bought from Aston Villa, second spell brilliance under Pep Guardiola kicking in. The potential title-decider fixture will be filled with goals. Grealish has been phenomenal in a side that is raising the bar. He can give City the edge over Arsenal at this moment.

~

Mo Salah (£12.9m, West Ham v Liverpool)

Many FPL managers activated the free-hit chip in GW-32, and one of the top transferred in was Mo Salah who returned the favor with a goal against Forest. He has bagged four goals in the previous three, so out of all the Liverpool assets, it’s best to have him, especially for DGW-34.

Forwards

Ivan Toney (£7.7m, Chelsea v Brentford)

Ivan Toney is everything that Chelsea would love to have, and he simply makes his current side tick and click. His goal against Villa put confidence into his team. He can net another against a delicate Chelsea back line struggling all season.

~

Ollie Watkins (£7.7m, Aston Villa v Fulham)

Under Unai Emery, Watkins is a completely different beast. Until the game against Brentford where he blanked, the confident striker had 14 goal contributions since GW-21. He can bring back his consistent form against Fulham at home.

~

Erling Haaland (£12.1m, Man City v Arsenal)

Haaland is scoring for fun, creating and breaking records for fun, and there is a high-chance of him taking on Arsenal’s Gabriel and Holding for fun. There is no stopping this world class striker who can be the difference maker for City chasing down a possible treble this season.

~

What is your prediction for Manchester City vs Arsenal? What’s your plan for GW-33 and the DGW-34 double? How’s your team looking? Any differential players you think will shine or flop? Who are you adding and removing? Please let us know in the comments section below!

~