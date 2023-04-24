Best FPL Differentials for EPL GW-33

As we approach the business end of the fantasy EPL season, every decision becomes important. Whether you are battling for the top spot in your mini-league or just trying to improve your ranking, picking the right differential players can be crucial.

In this article, we will be exploring some of the best low-ownership options for Gameweek 33. Let’s dive in and see which players could be the key to your success this week!

Jarrod Bowen (M, £8m, West Ham v Liverpool)

TSB: 3.7%

Bowen is in good form at the moment, having returned 28 FPL points in his last five Premier League games, including one goal and three assists. In GW33, West Ham is set to face Liverpool, at team that struggled to deal with set pieces in its recent match against Nottingham Forest. Bowen takes some set pieces for the Hammers, so this presents an opportunity for him to capitalize on Liverpool’s vulnerability from dead balls. Furthermore, Bowen has a double in GW34, making him an excellent choice not only for GW33 but also for the week after (although the second game of the double is against the title-chasing Citizens).

Diogo Dalot (D, £4.7m, Manchester United v Spurs)

TSB: 4.5%

Dalot makes the list by virtue of his attacking threat, potential for clean sheets, and double gameweeks in GWs 34 & 37. In the latter stages of the Premier League, clean sheets can become increasingly hard to come by, so it’s advisable to favor defenders who can also provide attacking returns. Dalot fits the bill, having scored a goal, kept a clean sheet, and earned two bonus points in his last Premier League game. Man United faces a struggling Tottenham side in this round, and Dalot could play a significant role in securing an important win for the Red Devils as they try to secure Champions League qualification. With his potential to deliver points now and in the (double) weeks to come, Dalot could be an excellent addition to your fantasy team.

Diogo Jota (F, £8.8m, Liverpool v West Ham)

TSB: 2.5%

Another Diogo here. This one has scored four goals in his last two games and accumulated a total of 29 FPL points. With a match against West Ham in GW33, and a double in GW34 against Spurs and Fulham, Jota’s red-hot form should put him front and center on your radar.

Marc Guehi (D, £4.5m, Crystal Palace v Wolves)

TSB: 2.3%

Guehi is an affordable option who has kept back-to-back clean sheets. This week the Eagles face Wolves, so there is a good chance for a third. Plus, his low price means you won’t feel bad if you need to bench him later on when your other players have doubles.

Alexis Mac Allister (M, £5.5m, Brighton v Nottingham Forest)

TSB: 6.9%

Brighton has upcoming doubles in GWs 34, 36 and 37, so Mac Allister is an excellent differential not just for this gameweek, but also for future gameweeks. European qualification is still not out of the question for Brighton, so with three doubles on the horizon, targeting their assets is a smart strategy. Mac Allister is virtually guaranteed to start and is Brighton’s penalty taker.

Are any of these men in your thoughts this week? Are there other thinly-owned assets you are considering? Log in, take our poll, and share your plans in the Comments below!

Poll Which player is the best differential for GW-33? Jarrod Bown

Diogo Dalot

Diogo Jota

Marc Guehi

Alexis Mac Allister

Other (specify in Comments) vote view results 0% Jarrod Bown (0 votes)

0% Diogo Dalot (0 votes)

68% Diogo Jota (11 votes)

0% Marc Guehi (0 votes)

25% Alexis Mac Allister (4 votes)

6% Other (specify in Comments) (1 vote) 16 votes total Vote Now

