Fantrax EPL GW-33 Player Picks (Tuesday Deadline!)

It’s a quick turn around for a very big week in the EPL, including the most anticipated game of the season: Arsenal vs Manchester City.

Tuesday gives us three matches all starting within a half-hour of each other, so we Fantrax managers will see confirmed lineups for two teams at a time (Wolves vs Palace, then Villa vs Fulham, and finally Leeds vs Leicester), perhaps all six before our deadline!

Let’s look at the player picks.

Goalkeepers

Sam Johnstone ($3.00, WOL vs CRY)

His three games between the sticks have been stellar. He has conceded only once, and he has 16 saves. He’s the best value keeper at the moment. Indeed, over his three matches, he’s the best keeper in Fantrax, period.

~

Robin Olsen ($1.00, AST vs FUL)

This is a watch and see pick. Emiliano Martinez came off at the half over the weekend and is now listed as “doubtful” due to illness. If he’s still out, then Olsen is a great short-term value pick for a hot team against a struggling team. But you should have the lineup in enough time to make changes.

Defenders

Ibrahima Konate ($4.98, WHU vs LIV)

Konate has started the last five. Even without clean-sheet points, he is earning his value and more.

~

Felipe ($6.71, NOT vs BHA)

His price is climbing, but even still he’s a solid value pick. Of his 11 games, he has double-digit returns in all but two. So even though Forrest is a mess, Felipe is a good choice.

~

Trent Alexander-Arnold ($13.81, WHU vs LIV)

TAA has returned to being one of the most productive defenders to have in Fantrax. He has four assists in his last three games, and he has been pretty consistent. He’s my premium defender if I’m looking for one.

Midfielders

James Maddison ($12.69 LEE vs LEI)

Maddison should be healthy again, and you’ll be able to see whether he starts or not. Leeds is shipping goals by the Panamax boatload, so I’m betting on Maddison to control the game and capitalize on a porous defense. This is a big game for both teams in their battle for safety.

~

Christian Eriksen ($6.89, TOT vs MAN)

Eriksen is back as a key midfielder and set-piece taker. He’s much cheaper than Bruno Fernandes or Marcus Rashford. This is against a Spurs team that is reeling from a 6-1 shellacking, so United could pounce on a dispirited opponent.

~

Alexis MacAllister ($10.94, NOT vs BHA)

The loss to United in the FA Semi was a rough one. But with plenty of rest and plenty yet to prove (e.g. needing points to see Europe next season), Brighton will be up for this one with a vengeance. Any BHA mids here would be understandable. For me, Mac has the best value (cheaper than March and more consistent than Mitoma).

~

Manchester City and Arsenal Midfielders

They are in my lineups each week. But this is all about how you’re reading this game. After several recent Arsenal draws against inferior opposition, City has to be the favorite here.

Forwards

Mo Salah ($14.37, WHU vs LIV)

The Mo we know is back: three games, four goals. He’s going to start, and there’s a good chance he’s going to score. Again.

~

Alexander Isak ($7.61, EVE vs NEW)

It would have been nice to have him and his teammates for last week’s thumping of Totteringham. But it’s not just last week’s win that makes Isak a quality option. Newcastle has scored at least two goals in six of the last seven. That’s a solid run. Now the Magpies play 18th-place Everton wanting a win to solidify a top four spot.

~

Ollie Watkins ($17.09, AST vs FUL)

His goal streak ended against a tough Brentford team (blame editor Jeff for putting a hex on him by buying him last week — but at least we were warned in the Pre-Deadline Chat), but there’s no reason to think he won’t start up a new one against Fulham which hasn’t held a team scoreless in quite a while.

The deadline is less than 24 hours away, so get that team together quickly! Who are you sticking with? Are you picking players from the Gunners vs City game? I’m not sure what to expect, but my heart is with the Gunners. Please share your thoughts and questions in the comments.

~