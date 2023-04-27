Best FPL Differentials for EPL DGW-34

Time to strap in! Five more gameweeks to go, and this one is a double. Time is running out to move up the standings, so getting your differentials right this week is critical.

Our recommendations are below, all with ownerships below 10%.

John Stones (D, £5.5m, FUL vs MCI, MCI vs WHU)

TSB: 5.3%

Stones is one of the most in-form defenders in the league right now, perhaps even in all of Europe. And even though City isn’t keeping many clean sheets, his role as an inverted fullback means he offers some attacking potential. Indeed, he’s netted in each of his last two games.

Cody Gakpo (M, £7.7m, LIV vs TOT; LIV vs FUL)

TSB: 5.3%

Liverpool is returning to form, unbeaten in five and victorious in three straight. Gakpo has been a big part of that, chipping in three goal contributions and 21 FPL points in those three wins. He has now started four games in a row and looks set for more returns this week, playing against a porous Cottager defense and a Spurs side that seems to be letting hopes for Europe slip away.

Diogo Jota (F, £8.8, LIV vs TOT, LIV vs FUL)

TSB: 5.1%

See above for the reasons to like Liverpool this week. And just like Gakpo, Jota has been hot too, with five goal contributions over his last three games for a total of 29 points.

Bruno Fernandes (M, £9.4, MUN vs AVL, BHA vs MUN)

TSB: 7.0%

Perhaps we shouldn’t have been surprised that Bruno made United’s starting XI for Thursday’s tie with Spurs despite being pictured with crutches and a protective boot just days prior — he hasn’t been left out of the starting lineup for a league game since GW-15 (which, coincidentally, was the reverse fixture with Aston Villa). He nabbed an assist against Tottenham and is poised for more profit in this double gameweek.

Lucas Paquetá (M, £5.9m, CPL vs WHU, MCI vs WHU)

TS: 0.7%

Paqueta, who is owned by barely anyone (0.7%), has 21 points in his last three games, with two goals and one assist — exactly the same as the much more hyped Cody Gakpo. And while Paquetá’s matchups may seem off-putting at first, remember that over their last five games, City has kept a clean sheet only once, and Palace only twice. Inexpensive, in-form, and with two bites of the cherry, he’s bound pay dividends this week.

Jarrod Bowen (M, £8.0m, CPL vs WHU, MCI vs WHU)

TSB: 3.6%

Perhaps a more obvious choice than his Brazilian teammate, Bowen’s prospects also look good this week. He’s had goal contributions in four of his last five matches.

Do any of these men figure into your plans for DGW-34? Are there other thinly-owned assets you are eyeing? Please take our poll and then share your thoughts below!

