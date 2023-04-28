EPL DGW-34 FPL Player Picks

We have a massive double in store for this game-week as we close in on the end of the season. Man City now has the edge for the title, so this game-week could prove to be pivotal for the two teams at the top. Elsewhere, the battle for European football continues to heat up after Spurs and Manchester United shared the spoils yesterday.

Many FPL managers will be utilising a chip this weekend in order to leverage the double. If you’re in the market for transfers, below we take a look at some of the best players for this bumper round of play.

Goalkeepers

Jason Steele (£3.9m, BHA vs WOL, BHA vs MUN)

Great value for money with two home games as Brighton continue the hunt for Champions League football (11 points out of fourth place but with three games in hand). Steele will be hoping to add to his three clean-sheets since first displacing Robert Sanchez back in game-week 26. (Note: There is some risk of Sanchez winning his job back. De Zerbi has praised the Spaniard’s improvement since his benching, and he started the Chelsea match and the FA Cup loss to United.)

~

David Raya (£4.9m, BRE vs NOT)

Looks to be the best single game-week GK for this round. Raya kept a clean-sheet in the away derby against Chelsea and will fancy himself for another one here.

Defenders

Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.5m, LIV vs TOT, LIV vs FUL)

TAA has really come back into form in recently with a massive five assists in his last four league matches. Should be looking for big returns with two decent fixtures as Liverpool push for a Champions League finish.

~

John Stones (£5.5m, FUL vs MCI, MCI vs WHU)

The England international has recently benefited from a move into midfield, increasing his attacking returns with back-to-back goals in the last two league outings. The potential for clean sheet points is always there too, of course.

~

Victor Lindelöf (£4.1m, MUN vs AVL, BHA vs MUN)

A solid budget pick who will have two shots at a clean sheet this week. Use him as an enabler so that you can save money to spend on attacking assets.

Midfielders

Mo Salah (£4.4m, LIV vs TOT, LIV vs FUL)

This pick could easily have gone to one of his counterparts in Gakpo and Jota, but Salah has FPL pedigree and will rival Haaland for the captaincy this week. He gets the most minutes out of any of attacker and could score big during these two home games.

~

Marcus Rashford (£13.0m, MUN vs AVL, BHA vs MUN)

Marked his return from a one-game absence with a goal plus an assist against Champions League rivals, Spurs. Continues to be Manchester United’s talisman and offers great potential with two games this week.

~

Jack Grealish (£7.3m, FUL vs MCI, MCI vs WHU)

Significantly cheaper than the world-class Kevin De Bruyne, but nearly as devastating lately. Grealish has returned points consistently over the last few gameweeks and has started every single league match since game-week 20.

~

Solly March (£5.3m, BHA vs WOL, BHA vs MUN)

March was back amongst the goal contributions after his missed penalty in the FA Cup semi-final. He has now assisted in each of his last three league games and looks essential for this game-week, especially at his almost laughably low price!

Forwards

Erling Haaland (£12.3m, FUL vs MCI, MCI vs WHU)

How can you not own him for this one? Hell, how can you not triple-captain him? Manchester City are pushing for the title, and Pep will surely use his Norwegian weapon of mass destruction to terrific effect until that goal is achieved. If you’re one of the 18% of FPL managers still without him, then get him in or prepare for a very nervous game week.

~

Alexander Isak (£6.9m, NEW vs SOU)

Newcastle is in scintillating form in front of goal right now, racking up ten goals over the last two matches. Isak only made a cameo appearance against Everton, so should be back starting for this one after notching a brace against Spurs in game-week 32.

~

Ivan Toney (£7.6m, BRE vs NOT)

Another single game-week attacker with an appealing fixture. Toney offers good potential against a Forest side that leaks goals on the road. Sometimes it’s worth trying to cram in double game-week players just for the sake of it.

What is your chip strategy this game-week? Are you going all-in for DGW players? Are there any single gameweek players that catch your eye? Take our poll and let us know your plans in the comments!

~