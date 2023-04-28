EPL DGW-34 Fantrax Player Picks

Six teams double in GW-34, with three midweek make-up fixtures added to the regular slate:

As the season approaches its final month, short-term tactics move to the fore at the expense of long-term strategy (and on our final Sunday, there is literally no tomorrow). With a double gameweek on offer late in the season, Fantrax managers must think hard about sacrificing deep discounts on single-gamers in order to maximize doubled assets.

EPL GW-34 Fantrax Fixtures Date MATCH TIME (GMT) Date MATCH TIME (GMT) April 29 (Sat) Crystal Palace v West Ham United 12:30 April 29 (Sat) Brentford v Nottingham Forest 15:00 April 29 (Sat) Brighton v Wolverhampton Wanderers 15:00 April 30 (Sun) Bournemouth v Leeds United 12:00 April 30 (Sun) Fulham v Manchester City 12:00 April 30 (Sun) Manchester United v Aston Villa 12:00 April 30 (Sun) Newcastle United v Southampton 12:00 April 30 (Sun) Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur 16:30 May 1 (Mon) Leicester City v Everton 20:00 May 2 (Tue) Arsenal v Chelsea 20:00 May 3 (Wed) Liverpool v Fulham 20:00 May 3 (Wed) Manchester City v West Ham United 20:00 May 4 (Thur) Brighton v Manchester United 20:00

Goalkeepers

David De Gea ($13.28, Man Utd vs Aston Villa, Brighton v Man Utd)

Man United has tough matches ahead against direct competitors for European spots, but as the goalkeeper with most clean sheets in the league, De Gea is expected to make saves and score points. One of the big-risk, big-reward options this week, he has returned double-digits in five of six matches since the March 5 humbling by Liverpool.

Jason Steele ($2.40, Brighton v Wolves, Brighton v Man Utd)

De Zerbi handed Robert Sanchez the #1 jersey for the FA Cup semifinal against Man United, and Steele responded straight away with a penalty save in the loss to Nottingham Forest! Steele has two home matches in this round, and his affordable price means he won’t have to do much in either game to return value while you spend your cash at other positions.

Defenders

Kurt Zouma ($10.83, Crystal Palace v West Ham, Man City v West Ham)

Zouma has become more and more consistent with his Fantrax points, posting double-digits in four of five matches (and nine points in the other). If your budget can’t quite stretch to reach Zouma, then consider his center-back partner (Nayef Aguerd $6.12) whose returns are only slightly less juicy but whose price is significantly less.

Ibrahima Konate ($4.80, Liverpool v Tottenham, Liverpool v Fulham)

Priced under $5.00, Konate has been punching well above his weight recently, averaging nearly eight ppg over his last four matches. Spelled by Joel Matip for the West Ham match, Konate now looks set to return for the home ties with Spurs and Fulham.

John Stones ($5.63, Fulham v Man City, Man City v West Ham)

John Stones has revived his career in Pep’s new center-axis system. Not only is he racking up phantoms with distribution and defensive work, but he has scored in each of his two recent matches. Fixtures against Fulham and West Ham and his relatively price make him an eye-catching option for City’s DGW.

Midfielders

Solly March ($16.73, Brighton v Wolves, Brighton v Man Utd)

Although he missed the crucial penalty in the FA cup semifinal loss to United, March shook it off and delivered his third consecutive league (fantasy) assist against Forest. He’s expensive, but he’s a Fantrax point-machine averaging over 12 ppg. And this week he plays twice...

Bruno Fernandes ($15.45, Man Utd vs Aston Villa, Brighton v Man Utd)

Bruno Fernandes has been a Fantrax stud ever since the day he arrived at Old Trafford. With the recovery of Eriksen and the return of Casemiro from suspension, Man United finally has the first-choice midfield trio back in the game — and the results have been plain to see. Bruno has managed to average 18 points ppg over his last three matches.

Kevin De Bruyne ( $17.52, Fulham v Man City, Man City v West Ham)

Man City has reestablished itself as the favorite for the title after the comprehensive 4-1 victory over Arsenal on Wednesday. KDB scored twice in that match and has goal contributions in four straight. The Belgian was withdrawn in the 81st minute with “niggles,” but in his presser Pep put to rest any fitness worries: “Everyone except Nathan – but will be back soon – everybody is fit.”

Forwards

Julio Enciso ($2.51, Brighton v Wolves, Brighton v Man Utd)

Brighton’s scouting network is good at finding hidden gems, and Julio Enciso is one of them! Handed starts in the last two matches, he has returned 22.5 points in just over just 135 minutes of play. Welbeck could now be set to return to the S-XI for the Wolves match, but don’t be surprised to see Enciso get some pitch time over the course of the DGW, and his price is peanuts.

Diogo Jota ($4.58, Liverpool v Tottenham, Liverpool v Fulham)

Given his recent performances, It was surprising to find out how low Jota’s Fantrax price is. Jota has managed four goals in his most recent three matches, with braces in two of them. Home games against Tottenham and Fulham could be a good opportunities for him to further extend his scoring record.

Antony ($6.68, Man Utd vs Aston Villa, Brighton v Man Utd)

Antony has gradually evolved into one of the most important players in Man United’s squad —the team’s performance takes a hit when he is subbed out or absent from the lineup. He’s capable of exploding despite his relatively low price, such as his 22 point haul against Forest two games ago.

