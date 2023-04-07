EPL GW-30 Best FPL Differentials

Sprinkling a few differential picks is always helpful as you try to make your way up the table.

Emi Martinez, Tyrone Mings, Julián Álvarez, and Jack Grealish are all affordable and have ownership percentanges that are under our threshold of 10%, but they’ve already been named in our GW30 FPL Player Picks article. (Great suggestions by CreweGuy, as always).

But if you’d like to browse even more suggestions, then don’t worry — I’ve got some additional ideas below.

Riyad Mahrez (MID, £7.3, SOU vs MCI)

4.5% Selected

City are back scoring goals. He’s never a guaranteed start (few in Pep’s team are), but if he starts there are points to be had against last-place Southampton.

~

Allan Saint-Maximin (MID, £6.1, BRE vs NEW)

3.5% Selected

ASM has notched assists in each of his last two games. He really should have scored too. He’s offense-minded and always willing to take on players.

~

Jason Steele (GK, £3.9, TOT vs BHA)

2.8% Selected

Brighton hasn’t lost since Steele took over between the sticks. He has three shutouts and an assist in those five games. He’s cheap, producing good returns, and isn’t included in many FPL teams....yet.

~

Emiliano Buendía (MID, £5.7m, AST vs NOT)

0.9% Selected

Aston Villa has won five of its last six games (and tied the other). During that stretch Buendía has two goals and an assist. Forest has conceded at least one goal in each of its last eight, and on the road the Tricky Trees have given up two or more in their last four.

~

Lisandro Martínez (DEF, £4.5m, MAN vs EVE)

6.8% Selected

United has kept opponents off the scoreboard in three straight home games. Martinez is a consistent member of that sturdy defense. Everton are tied for least amount of goals this season. too.

What other differential picks are you considering? Who else is on your radar?