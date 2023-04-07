Rate My Teams: FPL & Fantrax EPL GW-30

We had a huge double game-week last time out and now we’re back to the normality of single game-weeks for the next couple. Then we have a blank gameweek in Round 33 and go double again in Game-week 34. Given the seesaws ahead, I’m already starting to plan my chess moves for the next few weeks.

Official FPL

No changes made so far; this squad was focused around the big double game-week last time out. But I am now thinking ahead to blank Game-week 32 as I need to have enough players to field. This means that one of the Brighton, Manchester United or Chelsea players will likely be moved out, potentially for a Liverpool asset as the Reds have a good run of fixtures that includes a double up in Game-week 34 (I have used my WC but will FH in 34).

Fantrax NMA-11

It’s sensible to stock up on Manchester City assets in Fantrax this week. Haaland is a concern but for the price he’s worth holding. Jesus comes back in and Steele goes in between the sticks to save some money, leaving me with a few dollars in the bank should I need to make upgrades.

Fantrax NMA-17

Here I have pretty much spent my entire budget even with one goalkeeping slot still unfilled. I’ve gone with Steele as my lone netminder in order to save some money for heavy-hitters in midfield and attack.

What changes should I make this week? Please let me know your thoughts in the comments below!

