EPL GW-30 Live Chat

GW-30 has arrived, putting us in the final stage of the season, so it’s time to gauge what clubs are still striving for their campaign targets. Let’s look at some of the fixtures and their potential outcomes given recent performances:

Saturday, April 8

Man United v Everton

Man United looks to stay in the Champions League race hosting Everton after earning three important points from Brentford midweek. The Red Devils are a real force at home, winning 9 of 13. Meanwhile Everton has won only once on the road this season.

Prediction: 2 — 1

~

Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest

Unai Emery has done a phenomenal job for the Villans as they are eyeing a fourth consecutive league win. They really have their goal set to reach the European spots, and it will be Ollie Watkins’ form that will achieve that. He scored his 11th goal of the season in a midweek triumph. Forest looks like a team in danger, already having suffered ten defeats on the road this season.

Prediction: 2 – 0

~

Brentford v Newcastle

Despite the disappointing 1-0 loss to United, Brentford has a strong home record of seven wins, six draws, and just one defeat in the league this season. The Bees do face in-form Newcastle who demolished the Hammers 5-1 and will look for something similar to push for a Champions League spot.

Prediction: 1 – 3

Fulham v West Ham

Fulham’s European hopes have been hit by a three-game losing run. Given Aleksandar Mitrovic’s lengthy suspension, and even if Willian suspension is over, a home win should not be considered. However, the Cottagers do face a West Ham side battling out of the relegation zone and with just one away-win this season. Could this London derby be close enough to home for the Hammers to rebound?

Prediction: 0 – 0

Leicester v Bournemouth

The Foxes are yet to sign a permanent manager, interim manager Adam Sadler suffering a defeat on his debut – leaving Leicester with zero wins from seven seven games. However, it’s the history books that can save Leicester — Bournemouth has never won at the King Power Stadium. The Cherries’ form is not doing them any favors either.

~

Tottenham v Brighton

Prediction: 1 – 0

With interim boss Cristian Stellini looking for a debut win, Spurs aim to regain a top-four spot. Brighton has as good a chance in the top four race given their consistent form and having two games in hand too.

Prediction: 1 – 3

~

Wolves v Chelsea

Blues’ legend Frank Lampard returns to manage Chelsea’s dumpster fire till the end of the season. He must be well aware that Wolves have won just one of their last seven league matches, so this is a great chance to grab three points. However, after just one training session and with a Champions League QF at Real Madrid coming this Wednesday, it sure will be interesting to see how Lampard lines up his star-studded squad.

Prediction: 0 – 0

~

Southampton v Man City

Southampton looks determined to be relegated, stuck on 23 points and unlikely gain from this game. 2nd-place Manchester City will aim for their fifth consecutive league win, thereby adding pressure on Arsenal before the Gunners’ Sunday match. That shouldn’t be difficult even if Erling Haaland rests before hosting Bayern Munich in the UCL on Tuesday.

Prediction: 0 – 3

Sunday, April 9

Leeds v Crystal Palace

Leeds grabbed three important points from the midweek clash against Forest, but survival really needs momentum. Similarly, the Eagles ended their awful losing streak against the woeful Foxes, so both sides seem to be building something and are pretty much at an equal stage, so it will be interesting who comes out on top.

Prediction: 2 – 0

~

Liverpool vs Arsenal

The Citizens will be cheering for former arch-rivals in Liverpool to craft an upset at Anfield. On the other hand, the Gunners will push to cement their place on the top of the table and reach one step closer to their Premier League trophy dreams. However, defeating the Reds at Anfield is easier said than done despite their terrible season so far.

Prediction: 2 – 2

~

Tell us about your transfers this week — Who is coming in and going out? Which match are you most looking forward to? Tell us your predictions for GW-30 and then join us in the Live Chat below!

~