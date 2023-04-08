Champions League MD-9 Fantasy Preview

Serie-A leads in the number of clubs reaching the quarterfinals of UEFA Champions League with Napoli, AC Milan and Inter Milan. Such an achievement was normal back in the 1990s until the 2006 calciopoli, which sent several Italian clubs into a deserved whirlpool for bribes and match fixing, and that showed its effects until now, leaving UCL to be the playground for Spanish and English clubs during the interegnum.

The quarterfinals and semifinals draw near, but they deprive Italy of a potential all-Italian final by pitting Napoli against AC Milan in the quarter, the winner to face Inter Milan (or Benfica) before the final in Istanbul.

The other side of the bracket showcases a repeat from last year’s quarterfinals as Real Madrid takes on Chelsea. The Spanish giants defeated Chelsea when Thomas Tuchel was at the helm, but the German coach has moved on to Bayern Munich, while Chelsea has spun the dial twice since, recycling Frank Lampard as interim manager until end of the season.

The last week of March saw recent Bayern manager Julian Nagelsmann also lose his job to the aforementioned Tuchel. The reason was reportedly poor domestic performance. Noting how Bayern easily brushed off PSG in UCL round of 16 under Julian’s guidance makes me question this decision at this stage of the season. Tuchel will lead Bayern into a tough tie against Man City to decide who will have a chance at revenge against Real Madrid (unless Chelsea pulls an upset).

MATCH-DAY 8 FANTASY GUIDE

We are blessed with five free transfers ahead of the quarterfinals, and fantasy managers may now select as many as five players per club.

It does not seem that there are any easy matches at this stage. Even Napoli enthusiasts are now wary of their chances after AC Milan defeated them domestically a few days ago 4-0 with forward Victor Osimhen is sidelined with injury.

It is a guessing game at this point, but a little bit of logic says that Real Madrid is a team to invest in — the opposition is showing weakness at both management and playing levels (domestically shut out 1-0 by relegation-fodder Wolves today).

ROTATION RISK

All domestic seasons are in the home stretch, so all UCL clubs will field their best fit players to finish off their opponents as early as the first leg final whistle blows. The only rotation that can be expected is if a player is lacks fitness to compete at this level.

FIXTURES

Manchester City vs Bayern Munich

It is always a stroke of luck when Manchester City lineup becomes available for fantasy managers before a fantasy deadline. Limit your selections from the club — They face a strong Bayern Munich side and will bring you back to Pep roulette in the return leg.

City has played three matches since knocking out RB Leipzig in R16, scoring 14 goals in defeating Burnley, Liverpool and Southampton. Erling Haaland missed the 4-1 thrashing of Liverpool, but he returned to display his elite skills against Southampton earlier today, scoring two goals in 69 minutes.

Bayern on the other hand played two matches under Nagelsmann, winning one and losing one before he was sacked in favor of Tuchel, who started his Bayern journey with a 4-2 victory over rival Borussia Dortmund. A few days later, Bayern failed to qualify to the semifinals of the domestic cup, losing 1-2 to Freiburg. Bayern recovered earlier today, defeating the same team 1-0 in Bundesliga.

~

Benfica vs Inter Milan

Benfica scored nine goals after knocking out Club Brugge in the round of 16, defeating Maritimo 3-0, Vitoria de Guimeraes 5-1 and Rio Ave 1-0. Yesterday they were defeated at home 1-2 by Porto in the domestic league. Benfica will host Inter Milan, the Italian club that knocked out Porto in UCL R16.

The Italian giants have played three Serie-A matches since R16, losing twice (to Juventus and Fiorentina 0-1) and drawing 1-1 with Salernitana yesterday before preparing to travel to Portugal. They also suffered a 0-1 defeat to Juventus in the Italian Cup semifinal first leg match. Simone Inzaghi may not be far off from following the lead of several other impatient European clubs with current managers.

~

AC Milan vs Napoli

AC Milan has been barely keeping up with the group of domestic clubs playing for UCL qualifying ranks behind Napoli’s ever-increasing double-digit lead. The Serie-A match between both teams was scheduled last Sunday, and AC Milan pulled off an unexpected 4-0 win at Napoli. In other matches, Milan failed to record any wins, drawing 1-1 with Salernitana, 0-0 with Empoli and losing 1-3 to Udinese.

The loss against AC Milan came as a surprise for all spectators and it looked as if Milan coach Pioli has Luciano Spalletti’s plans figured out. The loss however may delay Napoli’s celebrations of Serie-A dominance for one game-week only. They defeated Torino 4-0 and Lecce 2-1 in other Serie-A matches.

~

Real Madrid vs Chelsea

After knocking out Liverpool in R16, title holders Real Madrid lost the all important La Liga Classico 1-2 to Barcelona to stay in second with a 12-point gap. RM followed the loss with two huge victories: 6-0 over Real Valladolid, and 4-0 over Barcelona in the Spanish Cup to reverse a first leg 0-1 loss to reach the final (another hattrick for Karim Benzema). Real Madrid hosts Villarreal today before hosting new/old look Chelsea midweek.

Chelsea’s unstable situation shows in recent results. The Blues defeated Leicester 3-1 after knocking out Dortmund in the round of 16, but they have not won since. They drew 2-2 against Everton and 0-0 against Liverpool, then they lost 0-2 to Aston Villa and 0-1 to Wolves (earlier today).

There are five free transfers available ahead of the first leg of the quarterfinals — will that be enough for you to fill holes in your squad plus bring in the players you want? Are you playing a chip in MD-9? Please log in and let us know your plans!