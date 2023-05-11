Best FPL Differentials for EPL GW-36

If you’re like me, it’s time to banish the demons of a rubbish gameweek 35 by shooting out the lights in gameweek-36. An unusual blank gameweek for Haaland and lack of clean sheets for many teams I did not expect to concede left me (and many other FPL managers) starving for points in the last round. Surprise results such as Everton’s 5-1 drubbing of Brighton, West Ham’s defeat of the Red Devils, and Arsenal’s clean sheet victory at St James Park led to an average score of just 39 points for Round 35.

Let’s now course-correct by sizing up some scarcely-selected players that could make the difference for our fantasy teams this weekend.

Morgan Gibbs-White (M, £5.5m, Chelsea v Nottingham Forest)

Selected by 0.8%

Attacking returns in his last four matches tells you the kind of level Gibbs-White is performing at right now. The midfielder has helped relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest win two of its last four games, buoying them up to 16th in the table and a full three points above the relegation zone. Having hit double-digit FPL returns for the second time in four matches the last time out, expect White to be full of confidence when the Tricky Tress take on a fragile Chelsea side this weekend.

Carlos Vinicius (F, £5.4m, Southampton v Fulham)

Selected by 0.4%

Fulham’s talisman Mitrovic has been idle for two months after his eight-game suspension for pushing a referee in the Cottagers 1-3 loss to Manchester United in the quarterfinals of the FA Cup. Meanwhile, Vinicius has stepped up with three goal contributions over his last three starts, proving he can carry the water when the Serb is absent. Mitrovic could be eased in after such a long time away, so Vinicius could again see substantial minutes this week against an all-but-relegated Southampton side that hasn’t won any of its last five games.

Julian Alvarez (F, £6.0m, Everton v Man City)

Selected by 3.4%

With the highly anticipated Champions League tie against Real Madrid firmly balanced at 1-1 after the first leg, expect Guardiola to ring the changes when his side takes on Everton at Goodison Park this weekend. Alvarez has proven he can play just behind Haaland, in the De Bruyne role, and also as the main striker. Pep is likely to manage De Bruyne’s minutes this weekend, which should open up the space for Alvarez. The World Cup winner has scored eight goals in the Premier League this season, and there could be more in store against an Everton side that has kept just one clean sheet over the past two months.

Callum Wilson (F, £7.1m, Leeds v Newcastle, Newcastle v Brighton)

Selected by 9.6%

Wilson failed to deliver an attacking return for the first time in four games when the Magpies were beaten by Premier League title hopefuls Arsenal last weekend. Wilson has proven to be a good FPL asset in recent weeks though, either as a starter or as an impact substitute. A double gameweek for the Magpies further increases his appeal as they chase Champions League qualification.

Alexander Isak (F, £7.0m, Leeds v Newcastle, Newcastle v Brighton)

Selected by 12.6%

I’m taking liberties with our conventional definition of a differential, since Isak’s ownership exceeds 10%. But Isak was one of the few bright spots in Newcastle’s two-nil loss to the Gunners at St James Park last week. Starting alongside Wilson in attack for the first time, Isak showed he can be a threat coming in from the wing and also making late runs into the penalty area to finish off chances. One of his late runs into the box led to a header that rattled the crossbar. A double gameweek presents a good chance for him to add to his ten goals and one assist this season.

Julio Enciso (F, £4.6, Arsenal v Brighton, Newcastle v Brighton)

Selected by 1.6%

Enciso has been a revelation in the latter part of Brighton’s Premier League season. The 19 year-old has stepped up in leaps and bounds to deputize for the injured Ferguson and has even begun to attract attention from other clubs. His quick feet and eye for goal from either long or close range make him a danger in and around the penalty area. He has provided three goal contributions over his last five appearances (only four of which he started), and with Solly March a serious doubt with a hamstring injury, Enciso looks primed to take full advantage of the Seagulls’ double gameweek.

Are any of these men in your plans for the weekend? Are there other under-the-radar names I’ve missed? Please take our poll and then share your thoughts in the Comments.

