EPL DGW-36 FPL Player Picks

There are only three rounds remaining as we enter another double game-week, although this one is as small as it gets with Brighton and Newcastle the only sides to feature twice.

We also had a great Champions League fixture this week, with Manchester City and Real Madrid battling to a draw at the Bernabeu. They’ll square off again on Wednesday for all the marbles, and rotation ahead of the return leg could be a key consideration for Man City assets this week.

Goalkeepers

Nick Pope (£5.4m, LEE vs NEW, NEW vs BHA)

Newcastle will be looking to get back on course after losing to Arsenal last time out, and the Magpies have a great opportunity with two games here. Pope may not always register a clean-sheet but he racks up plenty of save points.

~

Fraser Forster (£3.9m, AVL vs TOT)

A budget pick and differential offering good value. Spurs tightened up last week against Crystal Palace and registered a clean-sheet. Next up is a Villa side that blanked last time.

Defenders

Kieran Trippier (£6.1m, LEE vs NEW, NEW vs BHA)

The highest scoring defender in the game and a must for this double. Trippier’s returns may have slowed in recent weeks, but with his important role in a free-flowing Newcastle side that is pushing for Champions League football next season, he should come good over the two matches this week.

~

Virgil Van Dijk (£6.6m, LEI vs LIV)

Liverpool strong recent form has put them back in contention for a Champions League spot, so they’ll approach the trip to the King Power Stadium looking to extend their six-game winning streak. Van Dijk returned well last time out with a clean-sheet plus an assist, and another attacking return isn’t out of the question against a dire Leicester defence that has conceded 64 times this season.

~

Benoît Badiashile (£5.0m, CHE vs NOT)

A January transfer who got off to a strong start at Stamford Bridge before falling out of favor, injuries to others have brought Badiashile back to the fore. The Frenchman is a differential, and scored last time out as Chelsea finally got back to winning ways after 10 games without a victory across all competitions.

Midfielders

Alex Mac Allister (£5.5m, ARS vs BHA, NEW vs BHA)

The World Cup winner has now scored in consecutive league games and looks to be the key Brighton asset for their double game-week. He’s on penalty duty and has scored consistently this season, with 10 goals so far.

~

Martin Ødegaard (£6.7m, MUN vs AVL, BHA vs MUN)

Arsenal’s Captain Fantastic continues to shine. Odegaard and Arsenal showed that they still have plenty of fight in them after putting in a great performance against Newcastle last time out. Now the #2 midfielder in the game, Odegaard has led the Gunners back to winning ways after scoring three goals in his last two games, and has only blanked once in the last five.

~

Riyad Mahrez (£7.3m, EVE vs MCI)

The Algerian sat out Man City’s mid-week draw with Real Madrid, so he looks poised to start this one. Mahrez has been piling up assists recently, with four over his last three games.

~

Willian (£5.5m, SOU vs FUL)

An experienced player who has stepped up in the absence of Mitrovic and Andreas, Willian picked up a brace last time out as Fulham put five past Leicester. Could be a great budget differential this week against bottom side Southampton, whose ship has all but sunk.

Forwards

Julian Alvarez (£6.0m, FUL vs MCI, MCI vs WHU)

Alvarez is another Citizen who has seen more pitch time recently due to City’s busy schedule. Pep will have one eye on the winner-take-all return leg of the Champions League tie with Real Madrid next week, so he may look to Alvarez to feature in the league on Sunday (just as he did ahead of the first leg). Owned by just 3.4% of FPL managers, the Argentinian could be a great differential this week.

~

Alexander Isak (£7.0m, LEE vs NEW, NEW vs BHA)

Isak or Wilson? That is the question. Newcastle have two strikers in great form at the moment so it’s hard to choose. Two games should provide plenty of opportunity for both men. Wilson has been more productive recently, with five goals over his last four games vs. Isak’s two goals plus an assist over that period. Nevertheless, for me it’s the Swede this week.

~

Diogo Jota (£8.8m, LEI vs LIV)

Jota looks to have shaken off recent injury problems after putting in over 70 minutes last time out. He always has the potential to blow up, and faces a sorry Leicester side that has won only one of its last 14 across all competitions, conceding five to Fulham last time out. That makes the Portuguese hard to overlook this week.

Who will you captain this game-week? Any differentials catching your eye? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

~