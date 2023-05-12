EPL GW-36 Pre-Deadline Chat

As the Premier League season draws to a close, every match becomes increasingly crucial for teams fighting for their respective objectives.

The upcoming GW-36 is a case in point, with crucial matches set to take place across the league. With just three rounds of fixtures remaining, Fantasy Premier League managers will be closely monitoring team news and injury updates to maximize last-gasp chances of earning valuable points. So let’s check out the latest updates on team news and injuries for GW-36 to help you make informed decisions for your FPL team.

Also, let’s not forget we have a Newcastle v Brighton ‘double’ this week too! Fantrax managers will be pleased to see one of them (Newcastle) in the week’s early match, as that will provide a confirmed lineup before the Fantrax deadline.

Fixtures

Saturday 13 May

Leeds vs Newcastle

Aston Villa vs Tottenham

Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest

Crystal Palace vs Bournemouth

Man United vs Wolves

Southampton vs Fulham

~

Sunday 14 May

Brentford vs West Ham

Everton vs Man City

Arsenal vs Brighton

~

Tuesday 16 May

Leicester vs Liverpool

~

Thursday 18 May

Newcastle vs Brighton

Leeds vs Newcastle

Leeds will be without Liam Cooper, Luis Sinisterra, Tyler Adams, and Stuart Dallas due to a muscle injury, ankle injury, hamstring injury, and broken leg.

Newcastle will be missing Jamaal Lascelles, Sean Longstaff, and Emil Krafth due to calf injury, foot injury, and ligament injury, respectively. Matt Ritchie will also miss out.

Both were losers in the previous week, but this game is slightly more important for Leeds given the relegation battle.

~

Aston Villa vs Spurs

Aston Villa will be without Jed Steer and Matty Cash, who are both sidelined due to an Achilles tendon injury and calf injury.

Spurs will have to cope without Clement Lenglet, Hugo Lloris, Ryan Sessegnon, and Rodrigo Bentancur, all of whom are unavailable due to a shoulder injury, hip injury, hamstring injury, and ACL injury.

~

Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest

Chelsea will be without several key players, including Ben Chilwell with a hamstring injury, Wesley Fofana with a muscle injury, and Mason Mount with a hip injury. Reece James, Kalidou Koulibaly, Armando Broja, Marcus Bettinelli, and Marc Cucurella are also sidelined due to various injuries.

Nott’m Forest will be missing a number of players, including Jonjo Shelvey with a calf injury, Neco Williams with concussion, and Scott Mckenna with a shoulder injury. Jack Colback, Gustavo Scarpa, Chris Wood, Dean Henderson, Giulian Biancone, and Omar Richards are also sidelined due to various injuries.

~

Crystal Palace vs Bournemouth

Crystal Palace will be without James Tomkins due to a muscle injury, while Naouirou Ahamada is recovering from an ankle injury and Nathan Ferguson is sidelined with a muscle injury. Jeffrey Schlupp is a doubt.

Bournemouth will miss Kieffer Moore who suffered a concussion, as well as Marcus Tavernier with a hamstring issue. Hamed Junior Traorè is also out with a knock injury, while Ryan Fredericks has a calf injury and Junior Stanislas is dealing with a muscle injury.

~

Man United vs Wolves

United’s injury list includes Phil Jones with a knee injury (is he the most injury-prone player in history?), Scott McTominay with physical discomfort, Lisandro Martínez with a broken foot, Tom Heaton with an ankle injury, and Donny van de Beek with a knee injury. Marcus Rashford is described by EtH as “more than doubtful” and “a big question mark.”

Wolves are without Boubacar Traore who suffered a muscle injury, while Sasa Kalajdzic and Chiquinho are both out with ACL injuries.

~

Southampton vs Fulham

Southampton will be without Armel Bella-Kotchap who has a hamstring injury, Romain Perraud with an ankle injury, Mohammed Salisu with a knock injury, Juan Larios with a muscle injury, and Valentino Livramento with an ACL injury (but back in training). Che Adams is a doubt.

The Cottagers don’t have much of an injury scare; Andreas Pereira is suffering from a leg injury, Tim Ream from a broken arm, and Layvin Kurzawa has a terrible knee injury with unknown date of return.

~

Brentford vs West Ham

Brentford’s injury list includes Thomas Strakosha with a calf injury, Christian Nørgaard with an Achilles tendon injury, Pontus Jansson with a hamstring issue, and Keane Lewis-Potter with a knee injury.

West Ham United will miss Vladimir Coufal who has a thigh injury, Kurt Zouma with a sprained ankle, and Gianluca Scamacca with a knee injury.

~

Everton vs Man City

Everton is without Seamus Coleman with a knee injury, Benjamin Godfrey with a groin injury, Ruben Vinagre with an Achilles tendon injury, and Andros Townsend with an ACL injury.

City’s only player on the injury list is Nathan Aké, who is a doubt with a calf injury.

~

Arsenal vs Brighton

Arsenal continues to miss William Saliba who has a back injury, Takehiro Tomiyasu with an MCL injury, and Mohamed Elneny with a knee injury. Rumors are also circulating that Oleksandr Zinchenko has picked up an issue, but Arteta refused to be drawn out on that.

Brighton’s injury list includes Solly March, who is out with a hamstring injury, and Joel Veltman, who has a muscle injury. Tariq Lamptey is also sidelined with a knee injury, while Jeremy Sarmiento has a foot injury. Adam Lallana is out with a hamstring injury, and Jakub Moder is recovering from an ACL tear. Adam Webster is also set to miss out.

~

Leicester vs Liverpool

Leicester is without Kelechi Iheanacho with a groin injury, Jannik Vestergaard with a calf injury, James Justin with an Achilles tendon injury, and Ryan Bertrand who is currently dealing with a lack of fitness.

Liverpool’s injury list includes Thiago Alcantara with a hip injury, Roberto Firmino with a muscle injury, Rhys Williams with a knock injury, Naby Keita with a muscle injury, Stefan Bajcetic with a groin injury, and Calvin Ramsay with a knee injury.

~

Newcastle vs Brighton

Covered above.

~

Have injuries and suspension caused any problems to your current plans? Are you going to risk any players with knocks or move them on? Let us know your thoughts!

~