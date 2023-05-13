EPL GW-36 Live Chat

Since the FA cup Final will be a Manchester Derby, it leaves the Europa League slot open for 6th ranked team in the league (if Manchester United were to finish in top 6). Same goes to the rule applying to Manchester United being EFL cup winner, the 7th ranked team will have a chance to feature in Europa Conference League next season! This makes the already heated competition among the top seven in the league even more exciting! Fantasy Managers should also be aware that both European Competition slot favorites Newcastle United and Brighton will be having doubles this week!

Saturday 13 May

Leeds Utd vs Newcastle Utd | 12:30

Team Form | Leeds Utd (LLDLL) | Newcastle Utd (LWWWL)

Leeds United has tried it all to stay in the Premier League, providing Sam Allardyce a four-game contract. Good news is that they have shown signs of positivity in last week’s match against Man City although they were defeated 1-2. They will be looking to gain some points in their home match against the Magpies. Expect a goal festival in this match as both teams have failed to keep clean sheets for 12 (Leeds Utd) and 7 (Newcastle Utd) matches respectively.

Score prediction: Leeds Utd 2-2 Newcastle Utd

Team Form | Aston Villa (WDWLL) | Tottenham Hotspur (LLDLW)

A direct matchup for a European Competition spot next season! Aston Villa is slowed down by 2 continuous 0-1 defeats away from home while on the other hand, Tottenham Hotspur is undergoing a period of instability in the dressing room. It will require something special for Tottenham Hotspur to win in this match as they have not won any away game in their last 8 attempts!

Score prediction: Aston Villa 2-1 Tottenham Hotspur

Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest | 15:00

Team Form | Chelsea (LLLLW) | Nottingham Forest (LLWLW)

Chelsea finally got their first win since the arrival of interim manager Frank Lampard, but there is not much left for them to fight for this season as they are too far from either European Competition spots or the relegation zone. On the other hand, the motivation is totally different for Nottingham Forest, who are now 3 points above the relegation zone after a thrilling win against Southampton last week and will be looking forward to gain at least a point from this match.

Score prediction: Chelsea 0-1 Nottingham Forest

Crystal Palace vs Bournemouth | 15:00

Team Form | Crystal Palace (WDLWL) | Bournemouth (WLWWL)

Both teams struggled through a period of time where they were in danger of relegation but as of now should be safe. Crystal Palace has became one of the most unpredictable teams since the arrival of experienced manager Roy Hodgson, scoring 11 goals in their previous 6 matches, but failing to score in 3 out of those 6 matches. Bournemouth has turned into a new team as their injured players return to the fold. Both teams will be enjoying this match with relatively low pressure.

Score prediction: Crystal Palace 4-3 Bournemouth

Man Utd vs Wolves | 15:00

Team Form | Man Utd (DDWLL) | Wolves (WLWLW)

Man Utd has lost total of 10 points in recent 5 matches and they now have only a 1 point advantage in the top 4 with a game in hand. On the other hand, Wolves have recently improved but seem to struggle in away matches as they have not won any of their last 6 away from home, recently conceding 6 in the defeat by Brighton. Man Utd will have to utilize the home advantage if they want to finish in the top 4 this season!

Score prediction: Man Utd 1-0 Wolves

Southampton vs Fulham | 15:00

Team Form | Southampton (LDLLL) | Fulham (WLLLW)

This match will most probably be the match that officially drives the final nail into Southampton’s coffin this season. Even if they win, they’ll still be relegated unless both Everton and Nottingham Forest lose their matches this week. What makes it worse is that Southampton’s opponents in final 2 matches are motivated European Competition favorites Brighton and Liverpool. Fulham’s main striker Aleksandar Mitrovic is finally able to feature in this match after an 8-match ban for misconduct in the FA Cup tournament.

Score prediction: Southampton 1-1 Fulham

Sunday 14 May

Brentford vs West Ham Utd | 14:00

Team Form | Brentford (LDWWL) | West Ham Utd (LLLWW)

West Ham Utd is now favorite to be a finalist in the European Conference League after a 2-1 victory against AZ Alkmaar midweek. As the second leg is coming in a few days, David Moyes might rest their key players in this match given they are relatively safe from relegation with their current position in the table. Brentford has had an excellent season considering this is their first season in the top flight in 74 years; they will be looking forward to end the season as positive as possible especially in front of the home crowd.

Score prediction: Brentford 3-0 West Ham Utd

Everton vs Man City | 14:00

Team Form | Everton (LDLDW) | Man City (WWWWD)

If there is a banana-peel match among Man City’s remaining fixtures that could possibly cost them the league title, this one could be it. Man City plays Real Madrid in the Champion’s League right after this match, so Pep might field a depleted side against the Toffees. Besides, Everton has more than enough motivation as they are now only 2 points above the relegation zone, and their 5-1 victory against Brighton last week shows that they are still willing to fight.

Score prediction: Everton 1-1 Man City

Arsenal vs Brighton | 16:30

Team Form | Arsenal (DDLWW) | Brighton (DLWWL)

As Brighton is one of only 2 teams that will double this week, this match will certainly attract the attentions of Fantasy League Managers. Arsenal has finally found their solution in Jakub Kiwior in the absence of Saliba. They will have no other option apart from victory if they want to keep their title dream alive. Meanwhile, Brighton suffered a surprising 1-5 defeat last week at home to Everton after 6-0 win against wolves and 1-0 win against Man Utd. Expect an exciting match ahead!

Score prediction: Arsenal 4-2 Brighton

Monday 15 May

Leicester City vs Liverpool | 20:00

Team Form | Leicester City (LWDDL) | Liverpool (WWWWW)

Liverpool has finally returned to form after converting TAA into inverted fullback, and they are now on a run of 6 wins in a row and are undefeated in 8 straight. The excellent run now makes it possible for them to end the season in top 4 after the drop in form for both Newcastle Utd and Man Utd. On the other hand, Leicester City is now ranked 18th, 2 points below safety. It will require something special from Leicester City’s leaky defense (last clean sheet in the league is as far back as November) if they are hoping for points from this match.

Score prediction: Leicester City 1-5 Liverpool

Thursday 18 May

Newcastle Utd vs Brighton | 19:30

Team Form | Newcastle Utd (LWWWL) | Brighton (DLWWL)

Here is the week’s double! Newcastle’s defense is not as solid as it was in the earlier part of the season; they have not kept any clean sheets in the last 7 matches. After their drop in form in recent matches, Newcastle Utd has a chance of bottling their Champion’s League dreams, as Liverpool is chasing the 3 points gap. Brighton is also fighting for a top 6 position for European Competition slot next season!

Score prediction: Newcastle Utd 1-2 Brighton

Stats and info for this article were sourced premierleague.com and EPL’s European Competition Qualifying Rules.

