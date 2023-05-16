UCL MD-12 Team News, Injury Reports, and Live Chat

MD-12 Build-Up

In the days leading up to the second leg of the Champions League semifinals, both Real Madrid and Manchester City secured important victories. The Spanish giants defeated Getafe 1-0 in La Liga to confirm at worst a top 4 finish this season, guaranteeing qualification for the Champions League next season with 4 matches still to be played. Manchester City defeated Everton through a sensational performance by team captain Ilkay Gundogan; meanwhile, Brighton did City a huge favor by defeating a chasing Arsenal 3-0. Man City are now one win away from retaining the EPL crown.

In Italy, Inter Milan recorded an important 4-2 win against Sassuolo to retain third place with three matches to go, leaving AC Milan in 5th place after the red side of the city surprisingly lost 2-0 to Spezia. Juventus, Roma, Lazio and Atalanta are all within contention to snatch away a UCL qualifying spot in the last three rounds of Serie A as well.

Team News (Injuries/Suspensions)

Real Madrid

Carlo Ancelotti rested Alaba, Rudiger and Carvajal, midfielders Modric and Kroos, and forwards Benzema, Vini Jr and Rodrygo over the weekend. Winning the Copa del Rey and holding Man City to a draw in the first leg in the span of 4 days must have been exhausting for Madrid. Worryingly, Camavinga was was subbed off injured late in the win over Getafe. However, on Sunday medical scans revealed no serious injury and Ancelotti assured the press and fans alike that he will be available and ready.

On a positive note for Real Madrid, on Saturday Ferland Mendy made his comeback after a long injury spell. He featured in the starting lineup but was taken out at halftime as a precaution to ease him slowly back into play. The return of Mendy leaves only Camavinga as a doubt for the UCL title holders.

~

Manchester City

Jack Grealish, Bernardo Silva, Kevin de Bruyne and John Stones were rotated out of the squad on Sunday in preparation for the UCL return leg against Real Madrid. Nathan Ake remains the only doubt for the Citizens ahead of Wednesday’s semifinal clash.

Ironically for City, the remaining fixtures in the EPL are Chelsea, Brighton and Brentford. Both Brighton and Brentford are playing for European qualifying positions and may prove to be difficult to defeat, so Man City must be eyeing the Chelsea match as the one to secure the title since the Blues have nothing left to play for. The match is scheduled for next weekend and therefore the next four days are crucial for Guardiola’s dreams of achieving the treble!

~

AC Milan

The seasonal dip in form is a pattern that is currently repeating itself in Milan’s camp. All the effort put forth to defeat Napoli thrice in the span of 30 days must have taken its toll on the coach and players. Milan failed to score any goals against Inter in their last three meetings and it all comes down to poor tactics. Stefano Pioli must formulate a new plan this Wednesday in order to pull of a seemingly-impossible comeback.

Only two players from the starting lineup last week were rested in the 2-0 loss to Spezia: Olivier Giroud and Krunic. Ismail Bennacer is ruled out after he was taken off in the first leg, and now joins Zlatan Ibrahimovic on the sidelines. Milan is sweating the availability of doubtful players Rafael Leao, Rade Krunic, Junior Messias and Alessandro Florenzi.

~

Inter Milan

The blue side of Milan is enjoying a peak in form. Inzaghi has been fortunate to see his players improve on weekly basis since early April. Inter Milan are favorites to advance to the final after the 2-0 victory in the first leg. They are also headed into a top four domestic finish to ensure UCL football next season. It’s worth noting that the club will also play the final of Coppa Italia against Fiorentina less than 10 days from now.

Several players were rested this weekend; goalkeeper Onana, defenders Bastoni, Dumfries, and Darmian, and midfielders and forwards Martinez and Dzeko. Milan Skriniar and Joaquin remain the only doubts for Inzaghi, as Robin Gosens made a quick return from a shoulder injury.

~