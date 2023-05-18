Fantrax EPL DGW-37 Player Picks

It’s already GW-37, our penultimate game-week together... somehow.

There’s a ton to play for. Teams can play themselves into or out of an easy final Sunday.

Four teams play twice: Man City, Man United, Chelsea, and Brighton. That gives you lots of double options. City could win the title with a win in either game. Should that happen, one would think that Pep would heavily rotate or manage minutes before the two upcoming finals (FA Cup and Champions League). But it’s Pep, so who really knows. (Also, the Citizens were stunning on Wednesday — electrifying football!)

Brighton and United have a lot to play for still. Only mid-table Chelsea is playing for pride at this point.

Goalies

Jason Steele ($3.27, BHA vs SOU, BHA vs MCI)

Brighton faces worst and first. There’s a potential clean sheet in the first and potential for lots of saves in the second against a City team that might already own the title and be playing for fun. Yikes. At that price, he’s a.... Steele.

~

David de Gea ($13.78 BOU vs MAN, MAN vs CHE)

The Red Devils get two mid-table teams. They start with Bournemouth who will be happy just to be safe from relegation. United has kept six straight clean sheets at Old Trafford, which is exactly where goal-shy Chelsea FC must travel. It’s good matchups for DDG (and his fellow defenders).

Defenders

Raphael Varane ($6.84, BOU vs MAN, MAN vs CHE)

Varane has reclaimed his starting spot after recovering from injuries. He has been productive, and United is better with him there. Luke Shaw is more expensive, but if you can upgrade, I would. You might even embrace the power of both.

~

Benoit Badiashile ($4.23, MCI vs CHE, MAN vs CHE)

Despite Chelsea conceding, Badiashile is still is grabbing points. This is a risky pick. But at this point in the season, I’m good with some risk.

~

Pervis Estupinan ($9.54, BHA vs SOU, BHA vs MCI)

With the injuries in the Brighton back line, Estupinan will play. The defense has struggled, but he remains steady. Two home games make him more appealing, even against City in the second game.

Midfielders

Bruno Fernandes ($16.16, BOU vs MAN, MAN vs CHE)

Bruno was the first person on my squad sheet this week. He has been scoring points. At home he’s even more consistent and capable of big games. United is still playing for a top four spot. I think he’s good for at least one big game.

~

Kaoru Mitoma ($9.31, BHA vs SOU, BHA vs MCI)

Mitoma keeps starting, despite the high rate of fixtures. He’s healthy when so many others at BHA are not. The Seagulls need these points.

~

Bukayo Saka (15.55, NOT vs ARS)

The Gunners will fight until they can’t. Forest is still giving up goals too. Arsenal will want to finish the season on a high note, so I expect them to push. As usual, his midfielder partners are strong options too.

~

Miguel Almiron ($9.60, NEW vs LEI)

He should’ve scored against Brighton. He assisted and earned a strong 15 points. Leicester simply give up goals, while Newcastle have enjoyed scoring them, making him someone to consider as a differential pick.

Forwards

Riyad Mahrez ($9.34, MCI vs CHE, BHA vs MCI)

I know this is playing with fire, but Mahrez hasn’t been a key player in the UCL recently, which makes me think he gets time in the EPL. Can we also just note how wild it is that Mahrez doesn’t play day in and day out for City? Such is the depth for Pep. He’d be a top player on any other team in the EPL.

~

Antony ($6.6, BOU vs MAN, MAN vs CHE)

He has moments where he looks dangerous, especially when cutting inside. He had a strong last game, and there’s signs he gets another. I’m watching Marcus Rashford’s status too.

~

Erling Haaland ($22.04, MCI vs CHE, BHA vs MCI)

The only concern is his playing time. He has been fantastic. Leave him out at your risk.

Our one and only early match this week is between two single-game clubs, Tottenham and Brentford, so there’s not much in the way of pre-deadline confirmed lineups this DGW I’m afraid.

However, we get it all a week from now. On our final Sunday (May 28), all ten matches kick off together, so we will see ALL 20 lineups confirmed in our countdown hour. That’s a pre-deadline chat you don’t want to miss!

~

No need to keep anyone at a low price at this point. Are you playing Pep roulette? Where are looking to spend your money? Share your thoughts below! Only two more weeks to do so!

~