Best FPL GW37 Differentials

As the season approaches its end, there’s very little time left to make up ground in the fantasy standings. Targeting the right differentials is key.

For those chasing rank, here are five smart differential plays for GW37.

~

Ilkay Gündogan - MID - MCI - £7.4m - 6.2%

Gündogan has been in exceptional form, with 4 goals and 1 assist in his last two matches. His attacking threat has made him a compelling option for FPL managers.

His versatility is a key asset, seamlessly transitioning into a second striker role when needed. This flexibility enhances his chances of attacking returns and provides options for Manchester City’s dynamic attacking setup, increasing his chances for minutes across both games of the double.

Although at the time of writing his TSB meets our 10% cap for differential status, he is the most transferred-in player in FPL this week, and he’ll be a popular choice among the game’s active managers. Therefore, it’s important to understand that his potential to help you leapfrog your rivals may actually be somewhat limited.

~

Antony - MID - MUN - £7.3m - 3.7%

Antony has shown promising signs of creativity, with 9 key passes, 1 big chance created, 2 big chances missed, and 2 shots hitting the woodwork in his last 3 matches. These statistics indicate his potential to generate attacking returns.

A starter in five out of Manchester United’s last six matches as the Red Devils attempt to secure a Champions League berth, he looks poised for plenty of pitch time across the double. Although he has only managed just 1 assist in his last 5 matches, his underlying statistics suggest good potential for production over the two matches.

~

Anthony Martial - FWD - MUN - £6.3m - 2.3%

The injury to Marcus Rashford has been a boon to Martial’s pitch time; he has started two out of United’s last three matches. Manchester United’s double gameweek features attractive fixtures (away v Bournemouth, home v Chelsea), so Martial looks like an appealing option for FPL managers.

Manchester United’s pursuit of a top-four finish means the team will be highly motivated to win these matches, which could translate into increased goal-scoring opportunities for Martial.

The caveat is his prospects for playing time. Rashford is back in training, so if he returns to the lineup he could push the Frenchman back to the bench. Even so, with Rashford just recovering from injury, EtH may want to manage his minutes. Moreover, reports emerged today that Rashford has now fallen ill, so one way or another there should be chances for Martial over the span of two games.

~

Julio Enciso - BHA - FWD - £4.6m - 2.0%

Enciso has steadily become an important part of Roberto Di Zerbi’s setup, playing over 60 minutes in five out of Brighton’s last six games. He has rewarded his manager’s trust with 2 goals and 2 assists, showcasing impressive attacking capabilities for a mere teenager.

Priced at just £4.6m, Enciso makes for an excellent enabler for the DGW, freeing up funds to spend on bigger-name stars.

~

Phil Foden - MCI - MID - £8m - 8.6%

While Foden is certainly not a fixture in Pep’s S-XI, he seems to make an impact each time he features. We saw on Wednesday what he was able to do against Real Madrid in the few minutes he played, notching an assist despite not entering the game until the 84th minute. Chasing the treble and with five games coming over the next three weeks, Pep will need to spread the load. Foden is likely to start at least one game of the double and could see minutes in both.

~

Are any of these men in your plans for the week? Are there other under-the-radar names I’ve missed? Please take our poll and then share your thoughts in the Comments.

~