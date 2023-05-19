EPL GW-37 Pre-Deadline Chat

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City have one hand on the Premier League title and know a win over Chelsea on Sunday will have them crowned as Premier League Champions for the third consecutive time. The race for Champions League spots is also still open to the trio of Manchester United, Liverpool and Newcastle. A win for Newcastle will see them confirm their participation in the Champions League next season.

At the other end of the table, Leicester City’s hopes of maintaining their Premier League status for another season is hanging by a thread. A loss for Leicester and a win for Everton will banish the 2015/16 Premier League winners to Championship football next season.

With a lot still to be played for, let’s take a look at the injuries and suspension updates for each club.

Last update 19 May, 16:30 GMT.

Saturday

Tottenham v Brentford

Tottenham will have to continue their fight to end up in European places without Ryan Sessegnon, Hugo Lloris, and Rodrigo Bentacur, who are all ruled out with injuries. Eric Dier and Japhet Tanganga are major doubts.

The biggest news coming out of Brentford is the suspension of Ivan Toney for eight months which makes him unavailable until January 2024. The Bees will also have to do without the injured trio of Pontus Jansson, Keane Lewis-Potter, Christian Norgaard. Thomas Strakosha has passed fit and should be available.

~

Bournemouth v Manchester United

Antoine Semenyo and Junior Stanislas are both ruled out for the season. The Cherries will also face the Red Devils without Hamed Traore, Marcus Tavernier and Ryan Fredericks.

Marcus Rashford (leg), Tom Heaton (ankle) and Scott McTominay (knock) have all been back in training this week, but Rashford has now fallen ill so is once again in doubt. Martinez, Sabitzer, and van de Beek all remain sidelined.

~

Fulham v Crystal Palace

Daniel James has missed the last two Fulham games due to a hamstring but has a slight chance of being fit to face the Eagles. The Cottagers other injured players including Andreas Perriera, Tim Ream and Layvin Kurzawa, who are not expected back until pre-season.

Jeffrey Schlupp will be unavailable for personal issues, while talisman Wilfred Zaha is ruled out with a hamstring injury that could end his season. Milivojevic, Tomkins, and Ferguson are all set to miss out as well.

~

Liverpool v Aston Villa

Darwin Nunez complained about a painful toe after training on Monday, and that will keep him out of this match. Naby Keita and Roberto Firmino are also expected to pass fit; expect Firmino to feature at some point for his swan song at Anfield. Thiago Alcantara, Calvin Ramsay and Stefan Bajcetic are all ruled out for the season.

Philippe Coutinho has picked up a minor injury that will see him miss the remainder of the campaign; he now joins Jed Steer in the treatment room.

~

Wolves v Everton

Boubacar Troare’s lack of match fitness makes him a doubt to face Everton in this relegation six-pointer. Chiquinho and Kalajdzic are long-term absentees.

For the Toffees, there’s uncertainty concerning the availability of Vitalii Mykolenko, while Ben Godfrey, Seamus Coleman, and Vinagre are ruled out. Dominic Calvert-Lewin looks set to feature.

~

Nottingham Forest v Arsenal

With ten players on the mend, Forest has the most crowded treatment room in the Premier League. The likes of Guilian Biancone, Dean Henderson, Chris Wood, Neco Williams, Omar Richards, Scott McKenna, Jack Colback, Jonjo Shelvey, and Emmanuel Dennis are all ruled out while Gustavo Scarpa has a slight chance of making the matchday squad. Emmanuel Dennis has returned to training and Danilo is expected to be okay as well.

Arsenal’s loss to Brighton was compounded by news of Gabriel Martinelli being ruled out for the season due to an injury he picked up in the clash. The Brazilian joins William Saliba, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Oleksandr Zinchenko, and Mohamed Elneny on the sidelines.

Sunday

West Ham v Leeds

The Hammers only have Gianluca Scamacca on the treatment table.

Leeds list includes Marc Roca, Lius Sinisterra, Tyler Adams, Junior Firpo, and Stuart Dallas, who are all ruled out. Liam Cooper has a slight chance of featuring for Sam Allardyce’s side.

~

Brighton v Southampton

Brighton will continue their pursuit of European qualification without the injured Solly March and Robert Sanchez, who has asked to be excused from the squad. Joel Veltman is a doubt for the Seagulls.

Valentino Livramento has returned to training but is unlikely to feature against Brighton. Che Adams is also a doubt while Armel Bella-Kotchap is ruled out for the rest of the season. Already doomed to relegation, Ruben Selles has suggested he will use the remainder of the season to blood youngsters.

~

Manchester City v Chelsea

Nathan Ake should return for Manchester City after missing the last two matches due to a thigh injury.

For the Blues, Reece James, N’Golo Kante, Mason Mount, Marc Cucurella, and Ben Chilwell are all ruled out while Kalidou Koulibaly and Mateo Kovacic are doubts.

Monday

Newcastle v Leicester City

Joe Willock picked up a hamstring injury in a 4-1 victory over Brighton on Thursday and is expected to miss this fixture. Kieran Trippier and Joelinton picked up knocks against Brighton and will need to be assessed. Jacob Murphy has not yet returned to training so is also a doubt

Relegation-threatened Leicester will be without Caglar Soyuncu (hamstring), Jannik Vestergaard (calf) and James Justin (ineligible), but Kelechi Iheanacho (groin) is back in training and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (ankle) has had an injection in the hopes that he too can tough out an appearance this weekend. Ryan Bertrand could also be ready to feature. Danny Ward has a dislocated finger; no guidance was given on his prospects for the weekend.

Wednesday

Brighton v Manchester City

Covered above.

Thursday

Man United v Chelsea

Covered above.

Have injuries and suspension caused any problems to your current plans? Are you going to risk any players with knocks or move them on? Let us know your thoughts!