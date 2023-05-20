EPL GW-37 Live Chat

Welcome to the penultimate game-week of this lively season! Man City is inches away from once again securing the Premier League title, the 7th in the modern era. Even though the title looks all but done, there is plenty to play for in the hunt for European football as well as the battle for survival, with Southampton the only side to have been confirmed as relegated. This is also a double game-week for both Manchester sides as well as Brighton and Chelsea.

Saturday

Tottenham vs Brentford

Spurs may have blown the top four, but there is still an incentive to win with Aston Villa chasing them down and to secure Europa League football. Brentford will get a first taste of life without talisman Ivan Toney after his recently announced 8-month ban.

Prediction: 3-1

~

Bournemouth vs Man United

Nothing but pride to play for, Bournemouth is confirmed safe after a decent season. The pressure turns to Man Utd who are looking over their shoulder to Liverpool who are now only 1 point behind, albeit having played one more game.

Prediction: 1-2

~

Fulham vs Palace

Both sides have nothing left to play for, but Fulham is the team in decent form, boosted by Mitrovic back in action, which should help the Cottagers finish the season on a high.

Prediction: 3-2

~

Liverpool vs Aston Villa

Liverpool is in the hunt for Champions League football after strong recent form. The Villans also have something to play for as they chase down Spurs.

Prediction: 2-1

~

Wolves vs Everton

Wolves have gone about their business well in recent times and are sitting comfortably at the 40 point mark. Sitting just one point above the relegation zone, Everton is desperate for a win.

Prediction: 1-1

~

Nott’m Forest vs Arsenal

Another side battling relegation is Forest, three points above the drop but with poor goal difference. The Tricky Trees have been awful on the road, so they really need to get something hosting an Arsenal side that has run out of steam lest desperation attend their trip to Palace on do-or-die Sunday.

Prediction: 2-1

Sunday

West Ham vs Leeds

West Ham is in a good moment, having crawled over the line and now having a European Cup Final to look forward to. So can Big Sam keep Leeds up? You fancy him to get something in this one to make for a gripping last game of the season.

Prediction: 1-2

~

Brighton vs Southampton

Despite a couple recent slip-ups, Brighton is still well-placed in 5th and has a double game-week to put Tottenham out of sight. A relegated Saints side is a perfect opportunity to ice the cake.

Prediction: 3-1

~

Man City vs Chelsea

Will the Citizens wrap up the title in this home fixture? You wouldn’t bet against them after their stunning victory over Real Madrid to reach the UCL final. Inconsistent Chelsea will hope to put in a performance, but it’s hard to see Man City not finish strong, even if there’s more rotation.

Prediction: 3-1

Monday

Newcastle vs Leicester

Newcastle is nearly there: one more win will guarantee them Champions League football next season. Leicester is running out of time, and the Foxes look dejected in recent performances. They sit two points from safety but do have relatively good goal difference.

Prediction: 3-1

Wednesday (24th May)

Brighton vs Man City

Here’s a real interesting fixture should Man City not lock the title in the Sunday fixture against Chelsea. If the Citizens still need a result today, then this will make for a great game, especially with Brighton trying for Europa League football.

Prediction: 1-2

Thursday (25th May)

Man United vs Chelsea

Another interesting fixture depending how United fared on the weekend. If the Red Devils didn’t win against Bournemouth, then the pressure is really is on, especially if Liverpool won the Villa game.

Prediction: 2-2

Will Man City finish the season in style? What are your predictions on survival vs relegation? Please log in and join us in the comments!

~