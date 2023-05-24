Best FPL GW38 Differentials

At long last we have arrived at the final week of the season, and for this week only we get all 20 teams playing at the same time, just like the old days!

Since much has already been settled after 37 games, there may be quite a few teams with their minds elsewhere. So for my picks I’m trying to find players who either have a lot to play for (relegation or Europe qualification) or have something personal to prove (such as players auditioning in the shop window).

Below are some of the names I’m looking at.

Eberechi Eze - MID - CRY vs NOT - £5.6m - 8.6%

He’s rapidly moving out of differential status, but if you don’t have him yet, GW-38 isn’t too late! Palace doesn’t have much to play for, but its opponent just achieved guaranteed safety and it could mean an open game with a lot of goals. Eze recently made the England squad for the first time and will be keen to show everyone that he belongs there.

~

Yerry Mina - DEF - EVE vs BOU - £4.3m - 0.1%

He is hardly owned by anyone, but he’s found his way into Everton’s starting 11 recently and even popped up with a vital goal. Everton need to win this game to ensure safety, and their opponents might just have their minds on the beach, having already assured their own survival.

~

Dwight McNeil - MID - EVE vs BOU - £5.1m - 0.8%

Another Toffee here, again chosen because Everton needs to win. With Calvert-Lewin a doubt it may fall on McNeil to provide attacking threat. He is capable of huge performances, as demonstrated by his 21 point haul against Brighton only three weeks ago.

~

Luis Díaz - MID - LIV @ SOU - £7.8m - 6.4%

Liverpool’s chances for Champions League qualification are pretty much extinguished, but they close the season with a game against the worst team in the league. Díaz has been getting good game time and surely there will be some goals here. If you can’t quite afford him but want a Liverpool attacker, Gakpo is a little bit cheaper and also qualifies as a differential.

~

Evan Ferguson - FWD - BHA @ AST - £4.6m - 1.5%

Ferguson looks likely to start on Sunday after Welbeck got the nod yesterday. Brighton’s place in the table is already fixed and can neither rise nor fall. But Ferguson’s appetite was surely whetted by his two-goal performance against Southampton, and although Villa is no Southampton, Brighton may simply want this more.

~

James Ward-Prowse - MID - SOU vs LIV - £4.6m - 1.5%

I typically like to propose one unlikely option, and why not look at a Southampton player? The lifelong Saint and team captain may well be ready to jump ship rather than play in the Championship, and a good performance against Liverpool would be just the job advert. And who’d bet against him scoring one of those trademark free kicks?

~

Are any of these men in your plans for the week? Which teams are you looking at for the final week? Please take our poll and then share your thoughts in the Comments.

~

Poll The best differential player for DGW-38 is: Eberechi Eze

Yerry Mina

Dwight McNeil

Luis Díaz

Evan Ferguson

James Ward-Prowse

Someone else - say who in the comments vote view results 0% Eberechi Eze (0 votes)

0% Yerry Mina (0 votes)

0% Dwight McNeil (0 votes)

0% Luis Díaz (0 votes)

0% Evan Ferguson (0 votes)

0% James Ward-Prowse (0 votes)

0% Someone else - say who in the comments (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

~