Fantrax EPL GW-38 Player Picks: 20 Confirmed Lineups!

Time flies! The last game week of the season is upon us! Most of the teams have nothing much to fight for, and teams like Man City, Man United and West Ham have higher priority finals in the FA Cup and Champions League (Man City with both!).

Fantasy managers should first seek assets from teams having something yet to fight for, such as Villa and Tottenham who are vying for a European Conference League spot, as well as Everton, Leicester and Leeds struggling to escape relegation.

The good news is that Fantrax managers will see all 20 confirmed lineups in the countdown hour, so come back to NMA for our Final-Sunday Pre-deadline Panic-Trade Chat at the FPL & Fantrax virtual pub — Don’t miss it!

EPL GW-38 Fantrax Fixtures Date MATCH TIME (GMT) Date MATCH TIME (GMT) May 28 (Sun) Arsenal vs Wolverhampton Wanderers 16:30 May 28 (Sun) Aston Villa vs Brighton 16:30 May 28 (Sun) Brentford vs Manchester City 16:30 May 28 (Sun) Chelsea vs Newcastle United 16:30 May 28 (Sun) Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest 16:30 May 28 (Sun) Everton vs Bournemouth 16:30 May 28 (Sun) Leeds United vs Tottenham Hotspur 16:30 May 28 (Sun) Leicester City vs West Ham United 16:30 May 28 (Sun) Manchester United vs Fulham 16:30 May 28 (Sun) Southampton vs Liverpool 16:30

Keepers

Stefan Ortega ($2.33, Brenford vs Man City)

Ortega has started every match since City locked the league title, and there should be no exception this game. With the Champions League Final and FA Cup Final coming, there is no reason to risk Ederson in this match. Ortega has racked up the points in Fantrax — 58 in just 3 matches, and he’s dirt cheap so you can spend big elsewhere.

Joel Robles ($1.00, Leeds vs Tottenham)

Joel Robles has become Leeds’ #1 since the arrival of the new manager. Although there is a risk for him to concede goals against Kane and Co, we can expect he will be playing with the right attitude to help his team survive relegation. Most importantly, he will cost only the minimum salary.

Martin Dubravka ($1.00, Chelsea vs Newcastle)

Here’s another 1-dollar man “deputizing” for an injured #1 (Nick Pope who just had surgery on his hand that also rules him out of international duty for most of the summer). With the Magpies flying high and Chelsea seeming to have packed it in already, Dubravka could be a second cheap ticket to a clean sheet while leaving us copious cash to spend elsewhere (especially in NMA-17 where you should buy two keepers to spread risk).

Defenders

Yerry Mina ($2.75, Everton vs Bournemouth)

Mina has earned his place in the starting line up and is a constant threat with set pieces. The Ecuadorian has returned 39 points in the last three matches, and this comes with an affordable salary.

Lyanco ($4.81, Southampton vs Liverpool)

Lyanco is one of the most consistent Southampton players in Fantrax. Although the Saints have been relegated and are losing matches, Lyanco has returned 37 points in three matches. With his salary, managers can consider including him.

Matty Cash ($5.13, Aston Villa vs Brighton)

Matty Cash has finally returned from injury, and he has been starting matches since then. As Aston Villa still has something to fight for, we can expect them to play with purpose and objectives in this match.

Midfielders

James Maddison ($13.76, Leicester vs West Ham)

It’s a “win-or-go-down” (and maybe go down anyway) match for Leicester. As the main playmaker of the team, James Maddison will surely try his best to win. In the previous six matches where he played full 90 minutes, he produced double digits in five and nine in the other. Besides, West Ham has a European Conference League final looming but nothing left to prove domestically.

Dwight McNeil ($12.15, Everton vs Bournemouth)

He’s one of the most in-form players in the league, shining on the pitch since Sean Dyche took over as his new manager, and his performance reflects directly in the Fantrax scoring board. McNeil has recorded double digits in each of the last five matches, including one match earning 37.5! The fact that Everton is still fighting for relegation ensures that McNeil will give it all in this match.

Lewis Hall ($2.79, Chelsea vs Newcastle)

There is a reason that academy player Lewis Hall managed to start despite there being a lot of superstars in the team. Though Chelsea has two losses in a row, Hall returned 27 points in them. His affordability frees even more cash to invest elsewhere.

Jacob Ramsey ($9.74, Aston Villa vs Brighton)

A win ensures Aston Villa’s qualification to European competition, and Jacob Ramsey, who is now in good form, will surely play full out in this match! Ramsey has returned 42.5 points in his last three matches, even more than his teammate and top striker Ollie Watkins.

Forwards

Aleksandar Mitrovic ($12.67, Man United vs Fulham)

Mitrovic finished serving his 8-match ban and has since scored three goals in two matches. He is motivated; his ban for action against Man United during FA Cup’s Quarter Final. Man United still has a FA Cup final next week so might start the best.

Roberto Firmino ($7.94, Southampton vs Liverpool)

After an eight-year journey, this will be an emotional night for Firmino, as this will be his last match in a Liverpool jersey. Firmino will most probably be handed a starting spot on this occasion, and he can perform when given such a chance. Liverpool visits relegated Southampton, so this might be a good chance for Firmino to finish his Liverpool career with some attacking highlights!

Stats and info for this article were sourced from premierleague.com and fantrax.com.

Be sure to come back to NMA in the hour before kickoff on Final Sunday — All 10 matches kick off at the same time, which means we will see all 20 confirmed lineups before our Fantrax deadline! It’s our best pre-deadline chat of the year, both because we have lots to process and because it’s our last time together (unless you count the UCL final later). Don’t miss it!

So how has your Fantrax roster held up this season? Who still has Haaland at his season-opening price? Which new-boy run-outs are you hoping to punt on Sunday? What else is on your mind? Please log in and share your thoughts in the comments as we prepare to drop the curtain on this season of the best fantasy game covering the best soccer-football league in the world!

