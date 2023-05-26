EPL GW-38 FPL Player Picks - Final Sunday

The highly anticipated and also much dreaded game-week has finally arrived. It’s the last round of the season. While there’s excitement as this pulsating EPL season draws to a close, there is also disappointment at the lull that’s about to follow. With no (men’s) FIFA competition in sight during the break, we’ll be forced to take a two-month hiatus from fantasy football until the new Premier League season begins on August 12. (But don’t worry, we’ll continue to put out relevant content all summer long.)

With all of this in mind, and for the last time this season, let’s take a look at some of the players that might make the difference for you this weekend.

Goalkeeper

Daniel Iversen (£3.8M, LEI v WHU)

Here’s a surprising pick considering Leicester’s horrid record and the fact that their clean sheet against Newcastle on Monday was their first since the end of the World Cup. But West Ham’s Europa Conference League final looms, and their Premier League status is already secure, so David Moyes may field a depleted team this weekend. With the Foxes’ Premier League status hanging by a thread, expect Dean Smith’s side to stay tight at the back while hoping to nick a goal or two up front.

~

David De Gea (£5.3m, MUN v FUL)

With 16 clean sheets, Spain international De Gea has already won the Premier League Golden Gloves award with a game to spare. Despite making some high-profile mistakes during the course of the season, De Gea has proven to be a reliable FPL asset, so a 17th cleanie cold be in the cards when the Red Devils host Fulham on the last day of the season.

Defenders

James Tarkowski (£4.1M, EVE v BOU)

With Everton still firmly entangled in the relegation battle, the clash with Bournemouth this weekend should be a tasty affair. Everton can secure their Premier League status all on their own with a win, but they’re within reach of two relegation zone teams if they lose or draw. The Toffees face a Bournemouth side that has conceded 181 set pieces this season. This bodes well for Tarkowski, who is a a proven threat in the air. Clean sheet potential is there for Tarkowski too.

~

Pervis Estupinan (£5.0M, AVL v BHA)

Due to impressive performances and increased participation in attack, in the latter part of the season Estupinan has jumped ahead of Lewis Dunk as the most attractive fantasy defender from Brighton. While Dunk was rested against Man City on Wednesday, Estupinan played the full 90 minutes and handcuffed Riyad Mahrez. Just be careful of rotation; the Seagulls are locked into 6th place, so De Zerbi could throw a bone to youngsters and squad players on Sunday.

~

Kieran Trippier (£6m, CHE v NEW)

Far and away the top FPL defender for the season, Tripper is probably already in your squad. But if he’s not, it may not be too late to add him. The Magpies can’t be overtaken by 5th-place Liverpool on Sunday, but if Manchester United loses, Newcastle could pip the Red Devils for third place and an extra £2M in prize money. The England international has returned nine and ten points in his last two outings and will be eager to close the season on a high note.

~

Victor Lindelof (£4.1m, MUN v FUL)

Like De Gea, Lindelof has been part of a United defense that has recorded 16 clean sheets this season. With Man United set to take on derby rival Man City in the FA Cup final next week, and with injury casting Luke Shaw’s status into doubt, Lindelof is the best bet in the Red Devils’ back.

~

Trent Alexander Arnold (£7.8m, SOU v LIV)

Alexander Arnold has enjoyed a change of fortune since his switch to a new role as an inverted fullback, allowing him to play more like a midfielder. The slight change in position has boosted his FPL output, with the defender posting clean sheets or attacking returns in eight of the last nine Liverpool fixtures. In particular, his passes from deep have been crucial to the Reds’ attacking play.

Midfielders

Mo Salah (£13.1m, SOU v LIV)

A disappointing season? Nineteen goals and 11 assists say otherwise. The monstrous numbers produced by Man City’s Erling Haaland have made Salah’s season seem mediocre, but the Egyptian isn’t one to be ignored. The attacker has provided goal contributions in each of his last five matches, hitting double figures in three of them. Pool rounds out the season with a plum fixture against an already relegated Southampton.

~

Eberechi Eze (£5.6m, CRY v NFO)

Eze has enjoyed a new lease on life under the stewardship of Roy Hodgson, scoring six goals and providing two assists in the manager’s nine games in charge. His 25 shots and 13 on target over that stretch are the highest of any Eagle, while his 17 key passes is second to only Michael Olise’s 22.

~

Martin Odegaard (£6.8m, ARS v WOL)

Arsenal will be eager to end the season on a high after late-season stumbles allowed Pep Guardiola’s Man City to cruise past them and three-peat the league title. With the pressure of the title race now gone and with nothing to play for, I expect the Gunners to produce a swashbuckling home-field performance with plenty of goals to close out what has been a very good season for Mikel Arteta’s side. With Martinelli injured, the goals should come from the likes of Odegaard, Trossard, Saka, and Gabriel Jesus.

~

Jacob Ramsey (£5.1m, AVL v BHA)

Ramsey has been in white-hot form for Villa in recent weeks. The Englishman has scored in his last two games and was particularly impressive in the draw with Liverpool at Anfield. The midfielder’s ability to drive into the opponent’s half from deep positions gave Alexander Arnold problems all day, and the goal was the cherry on top.

~

Marcus Rashford (£7.2m, MUN v FUL)

Rashford announced his return from injury with a goal in the Red Devils’ 4-0 thumping of Chelsea on Thursday. The attacker looked lively after coming on and had a couple of chances to add to his solitary strike.

Forwards

Alexander Mitrovic (£6.6m, MUN v FUL)

Since his return from an eight match suspension, Mitrovic has picked up right where he left off. The Serbia international scored in his first two games back and will be eager to end the season with a bang when Fulham travels to Old Trafford. Mitrovic notched a brace in his last game against Crystal Palace.

~

Callum Wilson (£7.2m, CHE v NEW)

Is there a more in-form striker out there? Wilson has failed to score a goal or assist just three times in his last twelve games for the Magpies. The England international has been in the form of his life, spearheading Newcastle’s successful Champions League tilt in the latter stages of the season. A blank against Leicester last week was an anomaly, so I expect Wilson to return to scoring ways when he visits bottom-half Chelsea this weekend.

~

Harry Kane (11.4m, LEE v TOT)

While Tottenham has suffered a disappointing end to the Premier League season, Kane hasn’t let his level drop. The striker has scored or assisted in ten of Tottenham’s last eleven games, so it would be unwise to bet against him finishing the season with more of the same.

What’s your plan for GW-38? How’s your team looking? Any differential players you think will shine or flop? Who are you adding and removing? Who is your captain? And does anyone have a chip left??? Please let us know in the comments section below, and play that chip if you have it!

~