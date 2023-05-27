EPL GW-38: The Ultimate Pre-Deadline Chat!

The Premier League’s 2022-23 season is reaching its epilogue as the title has already been decided and the last two relegation victims will be condemned on Final Sunday, GW-38’s closing showdown of the campaign.

Man City has already been feted as champions. Arsenal, Man United and Newcastle have secured their places in the top four to guarantee Champions League football next season. Now the spotlight shifts to Everton, Leeds, and Leicester who battle to avoid the remaining two relegation slots. Our final day of reckoning will choose one club to survive and two who will fall.

But amidst the thrilling uncertainty, there’s another aspect that fantasy Premier League managers must consider: injury news and suspensions. Let’s explore the injury updates and suspensions affecting each team and unravel the final key details that will shape the fantasy landscape in the final game-week.

Last update: 27 May 13:30 GMT

Sunday 28 May

Arsenal vs Wolves

Arsenal: Gabriel Martinelli, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Mohamed Elneny, William Saliba, and Oleksandr Zinchenko are all ruled out for the game. Worryingly, Arteta also hinted that Bukayo Saka and Leandro Trossard could be doubtful. Reiss Nelson will hope to recover after missing the previous match due to illness.

Wolves: Sasa Kalajdzic and Chiquinho are the only known injury concerns for Wolves heading into this game.

Aston Villa vs Brighton

Aston Villa: Alex Moreno joins Jed Steer and Philippe Coutinho on the sidelines, which is a significant blow for Aston Villa. Calum Chambers and Diego Carlos have recovered from their issues and should be available.

Brighton: Adam Lallana’s availability will be assessed, while Solly March, Jakub Moder, Jeremy Sarmiento, and Tariq Lamptey are all sidelined. Goalkeeper Robert Sanchez is beefing with his manager and will not be considered.

Brentford vs Man City

Brentford: There are no new injury concerns in the Brentford camp, but Brentford’s Player of the Season, Ivan Toney, has been banned for eight months for breaching FA betting rules. Keane Lewis-Potter, Pontus Jansson, and Christian Norgaard are ruled out with injuries.

Man City: Pep says that none of his men are definitely ruled out, but Nathan Ake’s status remains uncertain, and Laporte, Akanji, Dias, and Grealish were all described as “not fit” as of Wednesday. But Phil Foden is likely to feature despite being withdrawn early in the previous match due to a knock. Notably, Pep says he plans to field his “strongest possible team” for the finale.

Chelsea vs Newcastle

Chelsea: Raheem Sterling is questionable with a hamstring issue; Mateo Kovacic is also a doubt. Marcus Bettinelli, Ben Chilwell, Marc Cucurella, Mason Mount, N’Golo Kante, Reece James, Armando Broja, and Benoit Badiashile are all ruled out with various injuries.

Newcastle: Joe Willock, Ryan Fraser, Matt Ritchie, Jamaal Lascelles, Emil Krafth, Nick Pope, and Joelinton are all unavailable.

Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest

Crystal Palace: Nathan Ferguson, James Tomkins, Wilfried Zaha, and Luka Milivojevic are all sidelined with injuries, and Jeffrey Schlupp is excused for personal reasons. Vincent Guaita is available again.

Nottingham Forest: Keylor Navas, Giulian Biancone, Dean Henderson, Chris Wood, Neco Williams, Omar Richards, and Scott McKenna are unavailable. Felipe, Danilo, Gustavo Scarpa, Jack Colback, Jonjo Shelvey, and Jesse Lingard will undergo assessments.

Everton vs Bournemouth

Everton: Tom Davies, Conor Coady, Ben Godfrey, Nathan Patterson and Seamus Coleman are ruled out, as is Dominic Calvert-Lewin, whose absence is a significant blow for Everton. Vitali Mykolenko will be assessed.

Bournemouth: Fredericks, Stanislas, Tavernier, and Semenyo are unavailable. Hamed Traore and Philip Billing will undergo assessments. Illia Zabaryni and David Brooks are expected to feature, and this could be Jefferson Lerma’s final appearance for the club.

Leeds vs Tottenham

Leeds: Patrick Bamford is a doubt after being forced off in the previous match. Rodrigo’s availability will be assessed. Tyler Adams, Stuart Dallas, and Luis Sinisterra will miss out.

Spurs: Cristian Romero will miss through injury, and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg will be assessed. Rodrigo Bentancur, Hugo Lloris, Ryan Sessegnon, and Eric Dier are all unavailable.

Leicester vs West Ham

Leicester: Wilfred Ndidi is a doubt, while James Justin, Jannik Vestergaard, and Caglar Soyuncu will all miss. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Kelechi Iheanacho, Johnny Evans, and Ricardo Pereira have recovered and should be available, but Ryan Bertrand is probably still too short of fitness to play a significant role.

West Ham: Gianluca Scamacca remains out with a knee injury and Emerson Palmieri is a doubt with a knee issue, but Nayef Aguerd has passed fit after recovering from a knock.

Man United: Antony joins the list of injured players, including Donny Van De Beek, Lisandro Martínez, and Marcel Sabitzer, ruling him out of the final league fixture against Fulham. The Brazilian international suffered what looks like a serious ankle injury in the victory over Chelsea on Thursday and he will now miss the club’s season-ending fixture. Luke Shaw is also a doubt; he was subbed off at the intermission against the Blues.

Fulham: Fulham has no fresh injury concerns, with Dani James, Tim Ream, Andreas Pereira, and Layvin Kurzawa remaining sidelined. Daniel James is back in training and could come into contention.

Southampton vs Liverpool

Southampton: Che Adams, Juan Larios, Mohammed Salisu, Romain Perraud, and Armel Bella-Kotchap are ruled out. Tino Livramento could once again see minutes in this one, but Rubén Sellés says the young Englishman is not ready to play from the start.

Liverpool: Naby Keita is ruled out, meaning he has played his last game for Liverpool. Calvin Ramsay, Stefan Bajcetic, and Thiago are also sidelined. Darwin Nunez has recovered and is available as an option. Andy Robertson and Ibrahima Konate have fitness concerns, potentially paving the way for Kostas Tsimikas and Joel Matip to start.

All ten matches kick off at the same time, so Fantrax managers will be treated to all 20 lineups being confirmed about 45 minutes before their deadline. Coupled with being our last day chatting together this season, this is our biggest pre-deadline chat of the year. Be sure to join us here during the countdown to kickoff!

