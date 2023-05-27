Rate My Teams: FPL & Fantrax EPL GW-38

We’re into the last game-week with all matches kicking off at the same time. Depending on your mini league positions it’s either time to go big or stay safe.

Mine is the former, so I need suggestions needed from the hive on good punts and differentials to make things fun!

(I’ve already taken tips from our excellent GW-38 FPL Player Picks, FPL Differentials, and Fantrax Player Picks articles, and you should too!)

Official FPL

Frustratingly, my GW-37 gamble on triple-captaining Riyad Mahrez didn’t pay off, despite his recent form and the fact that he started both games of the double.

Below is how my squad looks coming out of Round 37.

This week I’ve got £1.6mil to spend, one free transfer, no chips, and I can go as bold as I like to try to climb the rankings by taking a punt on a differential. My current plan is to captain Alvarez. Whom should I transfer in?

Fantrax NMA-11

This week I’m adding in McNeil and Maddison as players who actually have something to play for, and I’m tempted by Leeds too. Even though Everton, Leicester, and Leeds are all woeful, you have to fancy them to have a go this weekend, which may pave the way for some points for key players. Here again, I’m looking to make punts rather play it safe. Talk to me!

Fantrax NMA-17

This squad overlaps a lot with my Fantrax 11 team. It’s the last game of the season so let’s go for some of the fringe players who should be given a start! More changes likely — tell me what you think I should do!

What changes should I make this week? All bold suggestions and differentials welcome! Join me in the comments below!

