EPL GW-38 Rate My FPL and Fantrax Teams

Well, we are finally at the end. And for me, it’s about time. So here’s my attempt to end the season well. I’m grateful not to be relegated.

FPL

In GW-37, I completely gave up. I had so many injuries on the squad that I simply couldn’t look at the team any more.

But... I do get to end the season with my “Free Hit”!. Yes, yes, yes, that’s because I also managed my chips so poorly during the season.

I am really unsure about what to do with Man City players. They will be relaxed, meaning there could be goals. And Pep spoke recently of “rhythm” heading into the cup finals, meaning key players will be out there to stay sharp. But those key players probably won’t play a full game, so I’m mostly staying away from the big money assets and spending elsewhere.

I’ve had Tripper most of the season, and he stays. TAA has been better lately, so why not. And Manchester United has been fantastic at home defensively, hence Lindelof.

I have goal scorers and key players across my mid, with Mo Salah getting the armband.

Up front, I’m going with Harry Kane, who still scores goals even when Tottenham is switched off.

I have time to make changes still. All advice welcome this week!

Fantrax NMA-11

My DGW-37 was full of double-gamers, but with mixed results. I was expecting a lot more. Solid. Not great.

For GW-38, I’m making wholesale changes, plus I’ll be taking a wait and see approach until we get the confirmed lineups. So many of these are place holders.

I most likely will stick with Kane, Salah, and Bruno. Otherwise, we will see. There will be enough cheap options that movement is highly possible.

I’d prefer teams or players with something to play for, but I just can’t make myself pick anyone from the bottom four right now.

But, I would like to shout out to Fantrax favorite James Ward-Prowse, who hopefully escape Southampton to come back on different EPL team next season.

