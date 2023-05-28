EPL GW-38 Live Chat

While it may seem like only yesterday that the 2022-23 Premier League season began, it has now reached its 38th and ultimate round of matches, concluding a thrilling and nerve-wracking campaign.

The day’s biggest action will take place at the bottom of the standings, as Southampton and two other teams will be demoted to the Championship.

Everton, the only team of the three with control over its own destiny, will start the day in 17th place and, with a victory, will achieve survival. To avoid the relegation zone, the Toffees must beat Bournemouth at Goodison Park to snap a dreadful run of outcomes against the Cherries.

If Everton loses or draws, then Leicester can leap-frog them to safety by defeating West Ham — a draw won’t do for the Foxes. Should both Everton and Leicester falter, then Leeds can pull off a remarkable escape with a win over an uninspired Tottenham at Elland Road. Leeds could even overtake an Everton draw by erasing a 3-goal disadvantage, but I wouldn’t bet on it.

Arsenal vs Wolves

The Gunners’ title challenge came to an end last weekend when they lost to Nottingham Forest on Saturday night, making it three losses in a row. They gave us a disappointing result the last time out. here’s hoping they give the fans some cheers in their last home game of the season.

Wolves on the other hand are only two points behind Chelsea after the Blues’ midweek loss to Man United, so the Midlands team enters this match with a chance to pass them in the standings.

Wolves, who were defeated 2-0 by United two weeks ago but drew with Everton last time out, enter this match with 18 losses as well.

prediction 2-1

~

Aston villa vs Brighton

The Seagulls have already clinched a berth in the top six this season, while Aston Villa is aiming for seventh. This weekend, the two teams will square off in a crucial battle for Villa’s place in the ECL.

That’s because the Villans are still looking over their shoulders at Spurs who head into this game just one back and visiting lowly Leeds.

prediction 1-2

~

Brentford vs Man City

In advance of the final round of games, Pep Guardiola’s team had already clinched their fifth Premier League championship in six years, sitting eight points ahead of second-placed Arsenal.

Ninth-place Brentford might move up to the top seven with a win and other outcomes going their way.

This season, Thomas Frank’s team has performed particularly well at home, losing just two of their 18 league games at the G-tech Community Stadium.

The Bees will be confident that they can frustrate the champions on Sunday after winning each of their previous two contests and four of their previous five.

prediction 0:3

~

Chelsea vs Newcastle

Having lost six of their last eight Premier League games, Frank Lampard and his players will be desperate for the campaign to end. Newcastle United, in contrast, has only lost five of its 37 league games this season while winning 19 and drawing 13.

Due in major part to the efforts of manager Eddie Howe, the Magpies have also earned a spot in the Champions League for the first time in 20 years.

Head-to-head: In the reverse match in November, Newcastle defeated Chelsea 1-0, with Joe Willock scoring the game’s lone goal.

prediction 0-4

~

Crystal palace vs Nottingham forest

As the Premier League season comes to a close, Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest are both safe from relegation.

In GW-37, Forest stunned Arsenal 1-0. After a turbulent season, Forest’s safety was assured by the victory. The team continued with Steve Cooper as manager, and he guided the team to safety with 37 points.

Forest’s three-match winning streak helped them cross the finish line.

Crystal Palace enters GW-38 with two games unbeaten in a row. At Craven Cottage, a 2-2 tie with Fulham came after a 2-0 victory against Bournemouth. Before Forest’s arrival to Selhurst Park, Hodgson’s Palace have won four straight games without a loss.

prediction 2- 0

~

Man united vs Fulham

In their previous 29 home games in all competitions, Manchester United is unbeaten. United’s most recent 14 home league games have produced 12 victories, including the last five.

In their last seven Premier League home games, Manchester United’s defense has been strong, allowing just one goal overall.

After being held to a 2-2 draw at home by Crystal Palace last weekend in the Premier League, Fulham travels to Old Trafford. Fulham has won only two of their last six road games in the Premier League.

prediction: 3:0

~

Southampton vs Liverpool

Liverpool is in fifth and can no longer finish the season lower or higher.

Liverpool has prevailed over Southampton in their last four meetings in all competitions, including a 3-1 victory for the Reds at Anfield earlier in the season. Liverpool scored first thanks to Roberto Firmino, but Che Adams equalized in the ninth minute.

With just one point from their last six games, Southampton is at the bottom of the Premier League form table. Over the course of the six games, the Saints have been outscored 16-8.

Prediction: 0-3

~

What Premier League match are you anticipating the most? For me it got to be the battle of relegation. Please join the live conversation in the Comments as we call the action from NMA’s Virtual Pub (and perhaps describe what we’re sipping on as we watch the season’s swan song unfold).

~