Best FPL Differentials for EPL GW-35

Double gameweek 34 is in the books and we are left with just four gameweeks remaining!

While real-life manager Pep Guardiola may feel relieved to finally have one hand firmly around the Premier League trophy, it is much too soon for FPL managers to relax. With just four rounds left, every fantasy point can make a big difference in the final standings.

Let's take a look at some of the scarcely-owned players that could steal the headlines this weekend and help you swim past your rivals in the rankings.

Jamie Vardy (F, £9.1m, Fulham v Leicester)

Owned by 2.0%

Leicester captain Vardy has enjoyed a new lease on life since the arrival of Dean Smith as the Foxes’ manager. Vardy has delivered returns in each of the three games that Smith has overseen, scoring twice plus chipping in with a helper. He’ll be relied upon to again deliver the goods against Fulham this weekend.

~

Dominic Solanke (F, £5.6m, Bournemouth v Chelsea)

Owned by 4.0%

Five wins in five games for the Cherries in the month of April is something even the most positive of Bournemouth supporters would have struggled to imagine. At the forefront of this remarkable run has been striker Solanke, who has contributed two goals and three assists over that stretch. The striker is central to Bournemouth’s brand of football due to his remarkable skill at hold-up play and his keen eye for goal.

~

Julio Enciso (F, £4.6m, Brighton v Everton)

Owned by 1.2%

With two goals and three assists in Brighton’s last five games, in recent weeks Encisco has proved to be a better fantasy investment than the much more popular Mitoma. The 19-year-old striker has deputized perfectly since the injury to Evan Ferguson. Deployed just behind the striker or on the wings, Enciso’s quick feet and precision in front of goal makes him a valuable asset at the business end of the season, with Europa League qualification still well within Brighton’s grasp.

~

Diogo Jota (F £8.9m, Liverpool v Brentford)

Owned by 5.3%

Only utilized as a late substitute in the Reds’ one-nil victory over Fulham on Wednesday, Jota will be fully rested ahead of the clash with Brentford this weekend. The Portuguese international had provided two double-digit returns in Liverpool’s last five games and was a difference-maker as a substitute in the 4-3 thriller against Tottenham. He adds something unique to Jurgen Klopp’s attack and should be in the S-XI for GW-35.

~

Callum Wilson (F, £7.0m, Newcastle v Arsenal)

Owned by 5.3%

Worried about whom to choose between Newcastle’s Wilson or Isak? For me it’s Wilson, who has proven to be a reliable FPL asset whether he starts or comes on as an impact sub. Wilson has notched braces in each of his last two starts, and posted attacking returns in four of his last five appearances from the bench. The England international has only failed to provide an attacking return once in his last seven games, amassing a staggering 54 points over that span. And Arsenal’s leaky defense means the good times should continue to roll for Wilson on Sunday.

Are any of these men in your plans for the weekend? Are there other under-the-radar names I’ve missed? Please take our poll and then share your thoughts in the Comments.

~