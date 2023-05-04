EPL GW-35 FPL Player Picks

As the Premier League season enters its final month, FPL managers face tough decisions selecting players for their teams. With most chips used, making the right transfers is more important than ever. For this reason, we’ve listed a few top players to consider for GW-35. Let’s just hope their returns can move you past your rivals in your mini-leagues!

Keepers

Jason Steele (£4.0m, Brighton vs Everton)

Steele has been in top form, earning another shutout against Man United today plus 16 points in the previous two games. With an easy remaining defensive schedule and a lot of fixtures left, Steele is an affordable and reliable pick for GW-35, particularly for those who haven’t already invested in Brighton.

Emiliano Martínez (£5.0m, Wolves vs Aston Villa)

Despite their result in the previous game against Man United, Villa was on a 10-match unbeaten run, keeping seven clean sheets in that stretch. This was mainly due to Martinez’ abilities and his back line partners who could regain momentum at lowly Wolves and grab a couple more clean sheets elsewhere.

Defenders

Pervis Estupinan (£4.8m, Brighton vs Everton)

Brighton’s upcoming opponents seem reasonable enough to defend, which makes Estupinan a favorable pick, particularly for those seeking a reliable and cost-effective option. Plus, the left-back poses a significant attacking threat with 0.26 xGI per 90 minutes this season.

Kyle Walker (£4.7m, Man City vs Leeds)

Man City’s defense has been consistent this season, conceding no more than one goal in each of the last 12 games. With a high chance of starting most games and an easy remaining schedule, including a DGW in GW-37, Walker is a great cheaper option than his fellow teammates for those looking to maximize their transfers.

Kieran Trippier (£6.1m, Newcastle vs Arsenal)

Many predict Newcastle causing yet another upset to Arsenal despite the Gunners’ returning to winning ways with a 3-1 derby victory over Chelsea. Trippier does face an Arsenal side that loves to score for fun, so it could be difficult to keep a clean sheet this week, but the Magpies double soon to face Leeds and Brighton, so having at least two Magpie defenders for the future is a decent investment.

Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.6m, Liverpool vs Brentford)

With 30 FPL points in recent weeks (including five assists and a clean sheet), Liverpool’s TAA is a solid pick. If you have the funds and want a defender who can return points, then TAA is a great option.

Midfielders

Kaoru Mitoma (£5.6, Brighton vs Everton)

Despite being benched in GW-34, Mitoma is still Brighton’s most exciting midfield option. Although his underlying stats are decent, Mitoma has the potential to make something happen every time he touches the ball. With his impressive fixtures and scoring potential, he also has two DGWs to give him plenty of opportunities to earn points.

Martin Odegaard (£6.6m, Newcastle vs Arsenal)

Fellow teammates Bukayo Saka have dipped in form, and Gabriel Martinelli constant switch with Leandro Trossard, Odegaard remains the one who is irreplacable in this Gunners’ squad who displayed his magical touch with two goals against Chelsea. The Arsenal captain has set an example to follow on the pitch and will likely continue to do so for the rest of the season.

Jack Grealish (£7.3m, Man City vs Leeds)

Grealish has found his rhythm under Pep Guardiola, continuing to impress with his attacking and defensive duties. He may not have found just one assist in the previous three, who also had five goal contribution during GW-29 to GW-31, but his contribution abilities will soon arrive and will come in handy.

Marcus Rashford (£7.2m, West Ham vs Man United)

Out of all the Red Devils players, Marcus Rashford is the likeliest once to put the ball in the net for fun given his return to top form, earning 18 FPL points in his last two games. His impressive form and favorable fixtures make him one of the top midfielders for the rest of the season, and he has the second easiest schedule for attackers, including a DGW in GW-37. His xGI of 0.76 and 0.58 since returning from injury shows great form, making him a priority buy for those who sold him earlier.

James Maddison (£7.9m, Fulham vs Leicester)

The only hope for Leicester to escape relegation is James Maddisons’ form. He has two assists in his previous two games. As a key player who is most likely to leave the Foxes in the summer, Maddison is expected to step up as they continue to fight the relegation battle.

Mo Salah (£13.0m, Liverpool vs Brentford)

Once again, Salah found the mid-range from the penalty spot against West Ham and now has six goals in his previous six fixtures, gathering 41 points with all the wins since GW-31. It is hoped that he will continue his good form this week, making him a valuable addition to any squad.

Forwards

Alexander Isak (£6.9m, Newcastle vs Arsenal)

Callum Wilson may have grabbed the headlines recently, but Alexander Isak remains an excellent forward option for FPL managers to consider for the rest of the season. Isak’s consistent playing time, versatility, and ability to put the ball into the net makes him a great pick. With strong underlying stats and a DGW36 on the horizon for Newcastle, Isak is a brilliant buy for the FPL managers looking for attacking returns.

Harry Kane (£11.4m, Tottenham vs Crystal Palace)

Despite Spurs having a horrendous campaign, Harry Kane remains a top-notch player who provides reliability and consistency upfront. He has seven goals since GW-27 for Tottenham, and during this time the team has won just twice, but the England captain somehow finds a way to put the ball into the net.

Erling Haaland (£12.4m, Manchester City vs Leeds)

Haaland was born in Leeds and is still a fan of the club for which his father played, but that won’t stop him from trying to bury the Whites this weekend. The man is unstoppable: He set an English Premier League goals record by scoring his 35th of the season in Manchester City’s 3-0 win against West Ham. Also, he has now scored 51 goals in all competitions in a blockbuster first year at City.

What’s your plan for GW-35? How’s your team looking? Any differential players you think will shine or flop? Who are you adding and removing? Who is your captain (Haaland again)? Please let us know in the comments section below!

