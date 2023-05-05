EPL GW-35 Fantrax Player Picks

As the season approaches its end, all EPL teams are giving their best to finish as high as possible when the final whistle blows on gameweek 38. Same goes for all Fantrax managers, who are also working hard to place as high as they can.

This week we welcome a normal single gameweek for all clubs. There is no early match, but the week opens with four fixtures kicking off simultaneously. That means that Fantrax managers who tune in to our Pre-Deadline and Live Chat in the countdown hour should know the confirmed lineups for Bournemouth, Chelsea, Manchester City, Leeds, Spurs, Crystal Palace, Wolves, and Aston Villa ahead of the transfer deadline.

EPL GW-35 Fantrax Fixtures Date MATCH TIME (GMT) Date MATCH TIME (GMT) May 6 (Sat) Bournemouth vs Chelsea 15:00 May 6 (Sat) Manchester City vs Leeds United 15:00 May 6 (Sat) Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace 15:00 May 6 (Sat) Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Aston Villa 15:00 May 6 (Sat) Liverpool vs Brentford 17:30 May 7 (Sun) Newcastle United vs Arsenal 16:30 May 7 (Sun) West Ham United vs Manchester United 19:00 May 8 (Mon) Fulham vs Leicester City 15:00 May 8 (Mon) Brighton vs Everton 17:30 May 8 (Mon) Nottingham Forest vs Southampton 20:00

Goalkeepers

Keylor Navas ($2.94, Nottingham Forest vs Southampton)

Keylor Navas has a good chance to have his first clean sheet since February when Forest hosts Southampton. The Tricky Trees were just 10 minutes away from their second win in a row last week, and will be favorites to prevail in this relegation battle. The return of multiple defenders from injury helped Forest to strengthen its defence over the past few games, so Navas is an excellent option if you have budget constraints.

Neto ($10.28, Bournemouth vs Chelsea)

Neto has returned double digits in 4 out of his 5 recent matches, thanks to save points (#3 in saves per match in the league) as well as the overall good form of his team. Playing against hapless Chelsea at home will be another good chance for Neto to rack up points.

Defenders

Victor Lindelof ($4.23, West Ham United vs Manchester United)

Lindelof has a chance to make his mark after the injuries to both of United’s first-choice centre backs. His partnership with Luke Shaw has helped Man Utd keep clean sheets in four out of its six most recent matches. His affordable price won’t bust your budget either.

Michael Keane ($6.30, Brighton vs Everton)

Although Everton hasn’t recorded a win since GW-27, Michael Keane is scoring like a beast. He has failed to return double digits only once in his last nine matches, and recorded 9.5 the time he fell short. Brighton’s freewheeling offense will keep him busy, and that means the points should continue to roll in for him.

Caglar Soyuncu ($2.79, Fulham vs Leicester City)

Soyuncu is always a good asset in Fantrax whenever he is healthy. His price dipped into budget territory while he was out injured, but now that he is fit again the returns are coming in. This week he faces a Fulham side that is on a three-game losing streak, and that has won only two of its last nine.

Midfielders

Morgan Gibbs-White ($11.13, Nottingham Forest vs Southampton)

Morgan Gibbs-White is in good form, scoring twice in his most recent three matches. As one of the team’s key playmakers, he will have a vital role to play in the coming relegation battle. The team’s primary set-piece taker, he could also step up to take penalties if Brennan Johnson is unable to recover in time.

Pedro Porro ($4.12, Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace)

After Porro’s debut performance in February, former Spurs gaffer Tim Sherwood described him as “so bad it’s unbelievable.” Porro has grown since then, starting the last nine matches and averaging 17 points over his last two. Tim Sherwood might not rate him, but I sure do.

Phil Foden ($10.61, Manchester City vs Leeds United)

A home game against Leeds Utd makes Man City attackers good fantasy choices for this week. As usual, the question is which ones will start? Phil Foden has just recently recovered from surgery and is in need of game time to regain his form. He scored from the bench in the last game, and I think he’ll be on the pitch for the opening whistle tomorrow. The good news is that we won’t have to guess. This fixture is one of the four that will open Round 35, so we’ll know Pep’s lineup in time to react. If he features in the S-XI, the in-form Jack Grealish is another to consider!

Forwards

Ollie Watkins ($16.45, Wolves vs Aston Villa)

Watkins and Aston Villa have skidded a bit lately, but they have a good chance to regain their form this week. Wolves conceded six goals to Brighton on Saturday, and Watkins will look to pile more misery on them tomorrow. Interesting note: over his last nine matches, Watkins has scored double digits whenever his team got the victory!

Michael Olise ($12.11, Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace)

Under new manager Roy Hodgson, Michael Olise has turned into one of the most important players in the team! Although his goal and assist tallies aren’t huge, his versatility helps him take up the role when Zaha is absent due to injury. This week he faces a Spurs side that hasn’t kept a clean sheet since February.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin ($4.14, Brighton vs Everton)

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has suffered a subpar season due to continuous injury problems. But he has recovered now and even scored in the last match against Leicester City. With his low price and past record in Fantrax, now could be the time to include him in your squad!

Stats and info for this article were sourced from premierleague.com and fantrax.com.

