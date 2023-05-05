EPL GW-35 Pre-Deadline & Live Chat

After a busy DGW last time, we return for Round 35 with a single game-week, marked by the return of Premier League survival specialist Sam Allardyce. He has been brought in to save Leeds’ season. There are key games at both ends of the table this week, with Newcastle hosting Arsenal, and Forest welcoming Southampton in a relegation six-pointer.

Saturday

Bournemouth vs Chelsea

Striker Kieffer Moore suffered a concussion last time out and will be out for a least a week. Tavernier will miss with a hamstring injury, and Traore with a foot injury.

Struggling Chelsea has no new injury concerns.

Prediction: 2-2

~

Man City vs Leeds

The title race looks good for City as the Citizens are now in the lead with a game in hand. Much to his fantasy owners’ dismay, Kevin De Bruyne missed both of the games in DGW-34, but he looks set to pass fit for this one (especially since editor Jeff probably dumped him in disgust after the GW-34 no-shows). Pep was ambiguous about the status of his goalkeeper Ederson, saying only “Tomorrow we will decide.”

On the other side, Big Sam returns to the Premier League hoping to rescue Leeds’ top-flight status. In his first presser, he ruled out Cooper, Sinisterra, Adams, and Dallas, and said that he has not decided which GK will wear the #1 shirt.

Prediction: 3-1

~

Tottenham vs Crystal Palace

No new injury new for Spurs who are without a handful of players due to longer term injuries (Lloris, Bentancur, Bissouma).

Zaha is backed to overcome a knock sustained last time out as Palace look to continue their strong recent form, but Tomkins, McArthur, and Ferguson will miss out.

Prediction: 2-2

~

Wolves vs Aston Villa

Defender Semedo is the only notable doubt for Wolves as he may not recover from his knee injury in time.

This one may be too soon for a host of Aston Villa players who are trying to return from longer-term injuries. Bailey, Cash, Coutinho and Kamara are all working on their match-fitness and may face limited roles if any.

Prediction: 1-2

~

Liverpool vs Brentford

Jota had limited minutes across the double game-week, and is a doubt again for this one. Firmino and Keita are training but aren’t yet ready to feature. Henderson is a doubt after picking up an injury midweek.

Jansson remains out for The Bees but Ajer looks set to be available.

Prediction: 3-1

Sunday

Newcastle vs Arsenal

Magpies’ midfield pair Longstaff and Saint-Maximin will face late fitness tests after recent injuries. ASM has had only a single training session in the past month though, so if he sees any action it is unlikely to be much.

Gabriel is the major concern for Arsenal after he was unable to finish the game against Chelsea. He’ll face a late fitness test.

Prediction: 2-2

~

The trio of Rice, Soucek and Aguerd have all returned to training after being hit with food poisoning, but two other unnamed players are also said to be suffering. Coufal will miss with a hamstring injury.

Varane won’t return to the United defense for at least another week, and Martinez continues to be out long-term. Garnacho has returned to training.

Prediction: 1-2

Monday

Fulham vs Leicester

This will be the last match of Mitrovic’s lengthy suspension as he eyes a return in GW-36. Andreas and Ream are both out with recently acquired long-term injuries.

Pereira and Evans could pass fit for Monday, which is a small bit of good news as the Foxes still have a host of long-term absentee defenders awaiting a return.

Prediction: 2-1

~

Brighton vs Everton

The Seagulls rotated slightly due to their busy double game-week, but they may be without Gross and Veltman after picking up knocks. Lallana, Moder and Ferguson are training but the first two will not be ready in time and the third is a doubt. Lamptey and Sarmiento will definitely not feature.

Seamus Coleman’s horror knee injury does not involve his ACL, but he will likely miss the rest of the season nonetheless. No other new injury concerns for Everton, who picked up a valuable point last time out.

Prediction: 2-0

~

Nottingham Forest vs Southampton

Williams’ return was short-lived; he is now out for the remainder of the season, joining Wood, McKenna and Boly. Danilo and Johnson are doubts.

No new injury concerns for the Saints in this crunch match for survival.

Prediction: 3-2

What are your predictions? Will Big Sam upset Man City on his Premier League return? Who will pick up points in the battle for survival? Join us in the comments below!

~