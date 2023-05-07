 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

UCL MD-11 Rate My Team

Doing things a bit different...

By PPQ
Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne - Manchester City - UEFA Champions League
I have both of these two. And one has my armband.
Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

We have two great matchups in the UCL semifinals, with the best two teams in the UCL battling, and two rivals from Milan facing off.

It’s going to be fun!

MD-10 Results

I had a decent 2nd leg of the quarterfinals, ending with 74 points. My defense came through, plus I had solid midfield scores as well.

I’m sitting at a 263 in the NMA league and 23,000 overall.

I didn’t do a great job of looking ahead, so I have a little work to do.

MD-11 Semifinal Plans

I’m happy with my Man City and Real Madrid players. They all have chances for big points, and I think this is going to be a great one to watch.

But I had no players set to go on Wednesday, so I needed back up. I’ve made six transfers, all to buy Inter Milan players. I decided to go big. Instead of spreading the team across Milan, I’m going with just Inter. This is a risk, and they are “away”, meaning I’ll be a bit different I think.

I’m going with Erling Haaland for captain #1. He’s simply scoring at will.

At this point in the season, I might as well!

How’s your team shaping up? Who are betting on for captain? Where are still making decisions?

Poll

Rate PPQ’s UCL MD 11 Team

view results
  • 60%
    Brilliant!
    (3 votes)
  • 20%
    Solid
    (1 vote)
  • 0%
    Meh
    (0 votes)
  • 20%
    Not so good... at all.
    (1 vote)
5 votes total Vote Now

