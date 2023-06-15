Transfer Spotlight: Liverpool’s Alexis Mac Allister

Our transfer series Spotlight turns to Liverpool’s Alexis Mac Allister who has joined from Brighton for 42mil. The 24 year-old came to prominence last year with not only a successful domestic season at Brighton but also in Argentina’s World Cup win in Qatar - boosting Mac Allister in the spotlight globally.

Mac Allister’s first move outside his home country (Argentinos Juniors) was to Premier League side Brighton back in 2019. He has been there for 4 seasons. MacAllister has been pivotal in Brighton’s progress in the top flight, helping the Seagulls land a European spot for finishing 6th! Despite success at Brighton, MacAllister was touted for bigger things elsewhere, and Liverpool was his preferred suitor.

After an inconsistent season, Liverpool looks to add quality youth, and Mac is a big statement. Veteran (i.e. aging) midfield stalwart James Milner has moved on (in the other direction, to Brighton where he can mentor new young recruits). Forward Roberto Firmino and, after injury-ridden careers, midfield pair Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita have likewise moved on. Mac Allister fills one of those positions, and Liverpool currently looks to add more to bolster midfield.

Since the World Cup victory in December, Mac Allister has been utilized by Brighton in a more advanced position, taking the #10 spot behind the striker in a 4-2-3-1 system. But at times he has been versatile, used in a deeper midfield pivot.

Mac Allister’s stats have benefited from the more advanced role, the best in his career with ten goals plus two assists. That’s double his 2021-22 contributions. At a budget price £5.5, he returned great value in FPL.

The key for Mac Allister will be his flexibility. Shown at club and country, he must take that to Liverpool to operate in a 4-3-3 system. His work-rate and ability to carry should complement Liverpool’s midfield-three perfectly. Liverpool has also adopted three deep midfielders. With Trent’s move into midfield, Mac Allister should thrive in a central position.

