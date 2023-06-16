NMA EPL Transfer Spotlight: Bournemouth’s Hamed Traore

The Championship side came up last season and ranked 15th, which was a great season considering. But how long will the Cherries last in the Premier League? To answer that question, we need to see how they inject fresh blood into the team.

Ivorian midfielder Hamed Traore has officially signed with Bournemouth from Serie-A team Sassuolo.

During the January transfer window, the 23-year-old first signed a loan agreement with the Premier League team.

Since joining the Cherries on loan, Traore has made seven Premier League games, displaying his technical prowess.

He played more than 100 times in Italy’s Serie A and has four Ivory Coast caps.

Following Nicolo Zaniolo of Roma’s rejection of Bournemouth, Traore was sought, with the Cherries apparently agreeing to a £20 million deal.

Date of birth: 16/02/2000

Country: Côte d’Ivoire

Position: Attacking midfield

Height: 1.77 metres

Preferred foot: Right

Story Background

Hamed Junior Traore was born in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, on February 1, 2000. At the age of 11, he started his youth career with the Italian team Empoli, where he quickly rose through the ranks.

At barely 17 years and 223 days old, Traore made his professional Serie-B debut with Empoli in September 2017, making him the youngest non-Italian player to ever play in the league. He rapidly became a vital member of the team, aiding in their promotion to Serie-A for the 2017–18 campaign.

Traore played 29 times for Empoli in Serie-A during the 2018–19 campaign, recording two goals plus three assists. His performances attracted the attention of numerous prestigious Italian clubs. Just one full season of Serie-A football was enough to convince Sassuolo into purchasing the young Ivorian for €17.4m on an initial two-year loan move, and as is so often the case in Italy, with obligations to buy.

Yet as he become a starter every week for Sassuolo, partly owing to his flexibility to play in several positions, but not quite nailed down. Central midfield, attacking midfield and left wing have been his three most frequent, with the occasional bout as the deepest-lying midfielder in a three.

Style of Play

A Prolific Dribbler with an Eye for Goal

Traorè’s sharp off-ball movement, high-volume ball-carrying, and well-rounded defensive game make him a formidable presence on the pitch. However, his inconsistent creative threat and a tendency to hold onto the ball too long are areas where he can improve.

~

Changing to the Left Wing

Due to his skill with the ball, Traorè has benefited from his move to the left wing position. For opposing defenders, he is a nightmare because to his unpredictable mobility and proficiency at dribbling. However, his preference for dribbling over passing might occasionally impede the development of his squad.

Despite his flaws, Traorè’s ball-carrying skills are crucial for Sassuolo when they want to enter the final third. He is a formidable force on the field thanks to his medium-range passing and capacity for higher-value opportunities.

~

Defensive savvy

Traorè’s defensive skills have successfully transferred from midfield to the wing. With his quick short passes or ball-carrying abilities, he efficiently presses opponents, regularly intercepts the ball, and launches counterattacks.

Fantasy Prospects

Traore cost £4.5m in the FPL last season, racking up 14 points in 18 games. He played in 7 of the 18 and was on injury till the end of the campaign.

His style of play would be rated like that of N’Golo Kanté formerly of Leicester and then Chelsea, In FPL we managers want points machines, players who deliver week in and week out. In my opinion, Traore isn’t that kind of player. He had no shots on target in the EPL last season.

He might be excellent in your FPL team if you are conserving your funds. One may say he had a rough time out, last season, ending up with a severe injury.

He could be one budget midfielder you might just need in your squad.

Stats and info for this article were sourced from transfermarket.com, Forbes.com, scout report.com, Wikipedia .com

~