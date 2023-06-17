FPL Season 2022-23 Review

The 2022-23 season is colored sky blue following Man City’s first ever Treble achievement. Pep’s squad won the English Premier League after coming back from an eight point deficit, won the FA Cup 2-1 against intra-city rival Man United, and just one week ago crowned an unforgettable season with a tough 1-0 UCL final victory over Inter Milan in Istanbul.

City will feature in the UCL again next year alongside Arsenal, Man United and Newcastle as the top four finishers in the league. Liverpool and Brighton qualified for Europa League after finishing fifth and sixth respectively. They will be joined by Europa Conference League winners West Ham while the English representative in the 2023-24 Conference League is seventh-ranked Aston Villa. Take a moment here and enjoy next season’s UCL since it will be the last of its kind before the new system is implemented. (Heads up: when the UCL system changes, the fantasy game will become much more exciting with every team facing eight different teams in the group stage!)

On the bottom side of the table, Southampton and Leeds were joined by Leicester in the drop to the Championship. To replace them, Championship winners Burnley are accompanied by second place Sheffield United. The third spot was clinched by Luton Town after winning the qualifications playoffs.

This stream will host four articles, each highlighting the best achievers in every position. As the articles are published, NMA’s FPL best XI will form within this stream article so keep an eye out.

