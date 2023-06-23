EPL 2022-23 Best EPL Goalkeepers

The just-concluded Premier League season was a testing one for goalkeepers as strikers and midfielders dominated the headlines while goalkeepers struggled to keep sheets clean.

In a season where nine players produced more than 15 league goals, the Premier League’s Golden Gloves award was claimed with only 16 clean sheets (only Joe Hart, with 14 clean sheets, has won the award with fewer in the last 18 years). Despite all that, a number of goalminders still managed to set themselves apart from the rest.

David De Gea (Man United)

David De Gea wears the Premier League’s Golden Gloves for the second time in his career, his the 16 clean sheets. With sharp reflexes and unbelievable saves, the Spanish international was crucial to Man United’s successful return to the Champions League.

Despite being a divisive figure among fans due to his occasional high-profile errors, De Gea continues to show he is among the best in the business. His reaction in saving Mitrovic’s penalty shows that it’s an area he has been working on.

While there were changes in the United back line all season due to injuries and rotation, De Gea was a constant presence in the Red Devils defence. His impressive shot-stopping ability gives the United back line a platform to thrive upon.

~

Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal)

Ramsdale enjoyed his best season yet as Arsenal engaged Man City in a two-way fight for the Premier League title. Despite falling short in the title challenge, Ramsdale and Arsenal showed huge progress from the 2021-22 season.

He ended the season with 14 clean sheets to place second in the race for the Golden Gloves. The Englishman also made the top ten for saves with 95 in 3,420 minutes of action.

Another major area where Ramsdale shone was his ball distribution. He is among the best in the Premier League, displaying his ability to maintain calmness even under pressure and pick out teammates with precise passes. While there might have been one or two gaffes during the course of the season, playing out remains a crucial requirement for ball-playing teams.

~

David Raya (Brentford)

Raya continued to show why those in charge of the Bees highly rate him. After battling away bids for his signature, Raya produced an impressive 2022-23 performance to propel the Bees to a ninth-place finish.

His twelve clean sheets placed him ahead of the likes of previous winner Ederson and World Cup hero Emiliano Martinez. His 154 saves in 3420 minutes ranked highest among goalkeepers. His tendency to pick up save points and bonus points made him a popular option among Fantasy Premier League managers last season.

~

Alisson Becker (Liverpool)

Alisson, alongside Liverpool, endured a disappointing 2022-23 Premier League season as the Reds failed to secure Champions League football for the first time since the 2015-16 season. Despite an underwhelming season for Liverpool and plenty of Liverpool defenders, Alisson was one of the few bright spots.

He maintained his level despite being protected by an out-of-sorts Liverpool defense that was a shadow of the renowned Liverpool disciplined back line. The goal-minder managed 14 clean sheets to place second alongside Ramsdale and Pope in the Golden Gloves race.

The Brazilian international also managed 108 saves to place sixth among EPL goalkeepers.

~

Bernd Leno (Fulham)

Leno proved crucial to the Cottagers’ successful campaign to finish in the top half in just their first season back (again) in the Premier League. He shrugged off the disappointment demotion to Arsenal’s second choice to become Fulham’s #1.

Despite not being in the top ten for clean sheets last season, Leno’s 144 saves placed second in the Premier League. His save percentage of 77.1% of shots faced makes for good reading.

~

Nick Pope (Newcastle)

Newcastle qualified for the Champions League for the first time in thirty years and Pope played a huge role in this remarkable feat. While questions can be asked about his ball distribution compared to Ramsdale, Alisson and Raya, there is no questioning his shot-stopping. The remarkable saves he made late in the game against Leicester to confirm the Magpies’ Champions League qualification will always be remembered by the Toon Army.

With 14 Clean sheets, Pope ranked joint second in the race for the Premier League’s Golden Gloves.

~