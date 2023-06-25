Europe Transfers Weekly Round Up

Messi and Benzema aren’t the only big names to make moves this summer. Check out the news of the moves within Europe:

Jude Bellingham - (Borussia Dortmund to Real Madrid) – £88m

The highly regarded 19-year-old midfielder completed a high-profile transfer from Borussia Dortmund to Real Madrid. The deal reportedly involves a significant fee of £88m, with an additional £25.6m in potential add-ons. Many consider this transfer to be one of the most significant of the summer, as Bellingham’s exceptional skills and young age make him a highly promising talent.

Giacomo Raspadori - (Sassuolo to Napoli) – £25.8m

The Italian forward who impressed during his 2022-23 loan spell from Sassuolo to Napoli now secures a permanent move. after his loan success, Napoli was obligated to purchase him for a reported transfer fee of £25.8m. Having already won a Scudetto with Napoli, Raspadori brings valuable experience and goal-scoring ability to the team as they aim to defend their title.

Terem Moffi - (Lorient to Nice) – £25.8m

The Nigerian forward, who drew interest from clubs like West Ham and Bournemouth, instead decides to join Nice where he had been on loan January. There he impressed, scoring six goals in 16 appearances during the second half of the Ligue-1 season. Nice will need to pay a reported €30m fee for his permanent services, and Lorient will also receive 15% of any future transfer fee for him.

Orkun Kökçü - (Feyernood to Benfica) – £21.4m

A Turkish midfielder who previously garnered attention from clubs like Man United, completes a club-record and Portuguese league-record transfer to Benfica. After a successful Dutch title challenge at Feyenoord, Kökçü looks forward to contributing to Benfica’s title defense. The reported transfer fee stands at £21.4m, with additional add-ons amounting to £4.28m.

Hamed Traore - (Sassuolo to Bournemouth) – £21m

On loan from Sassuolo, the midfielder has now signed a long-term contract with Bournemouth until June 2028. Although the Ivorian midfielder played only seven games during his loan spell, Bournemouth activated the conditions within the original loan agreement, leading to his extended stay at the club.

Christoph Baumgartner - (Hoffenheim to RB Leipzig) – £20.6m

An attacking midfielder who showcased his abilities at Hoffenheim, Baumgartner now joins RB Leipzig. He had an impressive season, contributing seven goals plus seven assists for a struggling Bundesliga team. Leipzig, having received a windfall from the sale of Nkunku, invests some of those funds in Baumgartner, adding an exciting attacking option to their squad.

Benjamin Sesko - (RB Salzburg to RB Leipzig) – £20m

The 19-year-old forward was a subject of interest from Man United, but he ultimately decides to stay under a Red Bull’s wing, flying from RB Salzburg to RB Leipzig. The reported fee amounts to £20m. While Sesko’s future with Leipzig seems secure, there are rumors suggesting that Manchester United or Newcastle might make a decisive move for the talented youngster, potentially leading to a swift flip.

