Transfer Spotlight: Brentford’s Kevin Schade

Another transfer from Freiburg to Brentford this summer, Kevin Schade has joined Brenford permanently for €25m after a loan in the 2nd half of season 2022-23.

“I wanted to be a professional footballer since I could think. Since I could imagine. It was always this way in my head. It was the only way I could go.”

Kevin Schade’s football journey is a testament to his determination, sacrifice, and unwavering passion for the game. From his humble beginnings as a young boy with big dreams in Potsdam Germany, he rose through the ranks at Freiburg to make his recent move to Brentford. Schade’s story is one of resilience and relentless pursuit of his ambitions.

Born on November 27, 2001 in Potsdam Germany, Kevin Schade’s love for football blossomed at an early age. Living next to a football pitch, he spent countless hours honing his skills and dreaming of one day becoming a professional footballer. His unwavering dedication and single-minded focus set him on a path of hard work and sacrifice.

At the age of 12, Schade made a life-altering decision to leave his home and move into a boarding house at the Energie Cottbus Academy. This bold move allowed him to immerse himself fully in his football development, surrounded by like-minded individuals who shared the same dreams. Despite the challenges of leaving his family behind, Schade adapted quickly to his new environment and embraced the opportunities that lay ahead.

Schade’s talent did not go unnoticed, and in 2018, during a tournament representing Germany, he caught the eye of Christoph Wetzel, a scout from Freiburg. Impressed by Schade’s skills and potential, Freiburg extended an offer, presenting him with a clear plan for his development. Schade seized the opportunity and joined Freiburg, determined to prove himself at a higher level. During his time at Freiburg, Schade faced challenges, but he embraced them with a strong mindset and unwavering commitment. He featured regularly for Freiburg’s reserve team, gaining valuable experience and refining his abilities. In December 2019, he signed his first professional contract, a significant milestone in his career that validated his hard work and dedication.

In January 2023, a new chapter in Schade’s career unfolded as he made the loan move to Brentford. The club’s persistence and belief in his abilities convinced him that this was the right step for his development. Under the guidance of head coach Thomas Frank, Schade was drawn into Brentford’s style of play, which suits his strengths as a quick and dynamic forward. He quickly settled in, feeling welcomed by the coach, staff, teammates, and fans.

As Schade commits his journey with Brentford, he aims to continue learning and growing as a player. His desire to challenge himself against the best players and experience the top level of football drives him to work hard every day. With his speed, agility, and aerial prowess, Schade has the potential to make a significant impact for Brentford and write his own success story.

From a fantasy manager point of view, since his arrival at Brenford, Kevin Schade has been involved in 17 of 19 matches, starting in seven and coming on as a sub in ten others. Although he was involved in quite a number of games, his offensive stats are not significant, recording only an assist without scoring any goals.

Even with his relatively low offensive stats advantage, managers are recommended to watch — Brenford’s top striker Ivan Toney is banned in the first half of season 2023-24, so Schade’s role should grow.

Stats and info for this article were sourced from transfermarkt.com, premierleague.com, sportinglife.com, and bundesliga.com

