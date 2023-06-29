EPL Transfer Spotlight: Brighton’s Mahmoud Dahoud

Bundesliga runners-up Dortmund announced a list of five players leaving the club in the summer of 2023. The list included Syrian-born Mahmoud Dahoud whose contract ends June 30th.

Qualifying to the Europa League next season, Brighton must now include add depth, so Italian tactician Roberto De Zerbi finds Dahoud to be a quality player for his club’s heavy schedule next season. I personally find the deep lying playmaker able to breakthrough into the first team sooner than anyone may expect. The four-year agreement between Dahoud and Brighton starts on the first of July.

Background

Mahmoud was born to Kurdish parents in Amuda Syria in 1996. The family’s next chapter in life landed them in Germany nine months later. Eight year old Mahmoud joined SC Germania Reusrath for five years before moving on to join Fortuna Düsseldorf’ youth academy. He spent only one year there as Borussia Monchengladbach’s scouts convinced him of a move to their club’s youth academy.

At age 15, he showed enough glimpses of quality to become a regular starter in the U-17 team. Two years later, he made his way into the first team’s training sessions and was included in the first team’s squad a handful of times in 2015-16. The next season, the German international made made 41 appearances for Monchen, scoring five goals and assisting nine.

During the 2016-17 season, in an attempt to attract offers from bigger clubs, Dahoud’s agent made it clear that the player would not renew with Monchen. Dahoud made 42 appearances, scoring three and displaying more defensive qualities than a deep playmaker should. He now had the attention of UCL clubs Liverpool and Dortmund. Fearing he would run his contract and leave on a free transfer, Monchen eventually accepted a 12m bid from Dortmund in the summer of 2017.

On average, Dahoud made fewer than 30 appearances per season for the Dortmund. Short term injuries haunted him, and with the midfield depth at Dortmund, it was hard to cement his starting position despite important performances in important matches. I recall having him in my UCL fantasy team in 2021-22 as he made a good number of interceptions per match and assisted three goals (probably scored by then-Dortmund phenom Earling Haaland).

Dahoud scored a total of five goals at Dortmund and added 17 assists before he was hit with a shoulder injury early last season. He underwent surgery, keeping him out of the squad for all but 10 appearances.

Mad genius De Zerbi has convinced him to join Brighton’s squad for the 2023-24 season. The Italian coach was interested in the player a few years ago as well when managing of Italian club Sassuolo.

How Will Dahoud fit at Brighton?

Dahoud is becoming a complete central midfielder. He started as a deep playmaker with an eye for interceptions. His dribbling skills give him an edge in opening the field for a direct assist from as deep as it gets. His style directly compliments De Zerbi’s fluid counterattacking, which depends on quick feet for interceptions, dribblers, accurate passing and creative playmaking. All of those qualities come in one package called Dahoud. In addition, this player is known for high natural stamina and composure to make the right decision in most attacking situations.

His downfall would be the high rate of injuries that befall him, but going into his prime years, his bravery could use an Italian touch of caution that De Zerbi is sure to provide him to finally bring out the next Ilkay Gundogan.

Fantasy Prospects

FPL: Dahoud has a chance to shine at Brighton in both EPL and Europe as he enters into his prime years. I suspect that he will be given his chance early, and that he will prove valuable in both defense and attack to become a regular starter. Interceptions may not be a factor in FPL points but his impact should be more towards making assists and winning player of the match awards.

Dahoud will definitely make my 15 man squad if he is priced at less than 6.5m from the start of the season.

In Fantrax, as a new-boy asset, his price will probably crater with the first salary recalc. That means that if Dahoud starts and looks to be a regular, then he could be a bargain points machine — but if he earns good Fantrax points in GW-1, then you might want to secure his services before the barn-door closes.

Stats and info for this article were sourced from: skysports.com, whoscored.com, and sofascore.com.

Dahoud was a co-star with Xhaka at Monechengladbach at the age of 20 and was trusted in Dortmund in several important matches. He has the continental tournaments experience. Was he a good pickup for De Zerbi? Is he a good enough replacement for Mac-Allister? Can he finally satisfy the comparisons with Gundogan? Will he start in most matches, or will he be a depth option? Will he become an important fantasy option? Please log in and tell us what you think!

~