The EPL’s Promoted Teams: A Primer

Having relegated three losers, the Premier League welcomes three newly promoted teams to take their places for the 2023-24 season: Burnley, Sheffield United, and Luton Town. These clubs clawed their way up through competitive ranks and earned their places in the top-flight of English football.

Each brings a unique combination of strengths and character that will add to the excitement and competitiveness of the league. As these clubs embark on their Premier League campaigns, we can’t wait to see the leadership and turnaround Vicent Kompany has instilled into this different Burnley side, how Sheffield United will turn up this time around, and how Luton Town’s rinky-dink Kenilworth Road “stadium” will someday host (and hopefully televise) the Premier League’s world-class stars!

Let’s delve into some insights about each team as they prepare to face the challenges of the Premier League:

Burnley

Location: Lancashire, England

Founded: 1882

Manager: Vincent Kompany

Abbreviation: BUR

Nickname: The Clarets

Stadium and capacity: Turf Moor (22,546)

Colors: Claret and Blue

Rivals: Blackburn Rovers, Preston North End

Last Season In Top Flight: 2021-22

Route to Promotion: Secured automatic promotion by finishing 1st in the Championship in first year after relegation.

Vincent Kompany’s Burnley has been a force to reckon with, scoring the Championship’s most goals and conceding the fewest — Burnley secured automatic promotion to the Premier League with seven games to spare back in April.

2022-23 Stars: Nathan Tella, Jay Rodriguez, Josh Brownhill

Fun Facts:

Burnley’s 30-match unbeaten run in 1921 stood as the longest run without defeat in league history until Arsenal bettered it – managing a whole season without losing – in 2003-04.

Burnley has won every major competition in English football except the League Cup.

Sheffield United

Location: South Yorkshire, England

Founded: 1889

Manager: Paul Heckingbottom

Abbreviation: SHU

Nickname: The Blades

Stadium and capacity: Bramall Lane (32,702)

Colors: Red and White

Rivals: Sheffield Wednesday, Leeds

Last Season In Top Flight: 2020-21

Route to Promotion: Championship runners-up in second year after relegation.

2022-23 Stars: IIiman Ndiaye, Oliver McBurnie, Oliver Norwood

Fun Facts:

Sheffield United are the oldest professional team called ‘United’. Sheffield ‘United’ cricket club was formed in 1854 and Sheffield ‘United’ football club created in 1889 (one of the oldest clubs in the world)

Bramall Lane is the oldest professional football ground in the world still being used. It was the first ground to play a match under floodlights.

Luton Town

Location: Luton, Bedfordshire, England

Founded: 1885

Manager: Rob Edwards

Abbreviation: LUT

Nickname: The Hatters

Stadium and capacity: Nominally Kenilworth Road (10,356), but this stadium does not meet EPL standards for TV etc, so Luton might play at a borrowed facility (e.g. Milton Keynes) while upgrades are made.

Colors: Orange and White

Rivals: Watford, Milton Keynes Dons

Last Season In Top Flight: 1992, before EPL era.

Route to Promotion: Secured promotion through the Championship playoffs

2022-23 Stars: Carlton Morris, Elijah Adebayo, Ethan Horvath

Fun Facts:

Luton is the first club to climb from fifth tier to the top flight in the Premier League era. Midfielder Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu has been on that whole journey, becoming the first player to go from the National League to the Premier League with the same club.

Luton Town has played home games at Kenilworth Road Stadium. It has undergone various modifications throughout the years to match modern standards, so it now accommodates roughly 10,356 spectators, but at this capacity it would still be the Premier League’s smallest stadium next season, “beating” Bournemouth’s Vitality Stadium (11,379).

It was already scheduled for a tear-down and replacement, but then Covid hit...

To satisfy TV and other requirements, the club will need to spend around £10m to build their stadium up to Premier League standards, and management may yet choose to replace it, so early-season matches may be tilted toward visiting their opponents, or else Luton might play at a nearby facility (probably Milton Keynes). Remember how Tottenham handled the year+ between old and new stadiums — That’s where Luton Town is right now.

