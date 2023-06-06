Reader Poll: EPL Young Player of the Season

The EPL young player award is eligible for players 23 or under at the start of 2022-23.

8 players were nominated by the EPL:

Sven Botman (NEW)

Moises Caicedo (BHA)

Erling Haaland (MCI)

Alexander Isak (NEW)

Alexis Mac Allister (BHA)

Gabriel Martinelli (ARS)

Martin Odegaard (ARS)

Bukayo Saka (ARS)

There’s no doubt that Erling Haaland deserves this and many other awards. It was a magical and record breaking season for him. Hard to believe he’s young enough to win this.

But, I’d like to offer a more interesting question? From this list which player not named Haaland would you say was the best young player of season?

Let’s do a quick review of the best of the rest.

~

Sven Botman (NEW)

The big center-back started 35 games, helping Newcastle to the best (tied with Man City) defense in the EPL. The Magpies conceded only 33 goals, keeping 15 clean sheets. He committed only 12 fouls on the season (some other players in the league had that many yellow cards!). He was a great signing and a key piece of the puzzle that is Newcastle’s recent rise to success.

~

Moises Caicedo (BHA)

He didn’t put up the attacking statistics of many of the other players on this list, but Caicedo was at the heart of Brighton’s run. He did the tough tackling, hard running, and yellow card earning (10) work that allowed freedom and possession for the creative players. Only Declan Rice had more interceptions, and Caicedo ranked 5th for tackles won (according to Fantrax stats — which means Opta stats). His flexibility helped cover when injuries hit.

~

Alexander Isak (NEW)

Injuries kept Isak from having an even better season for Newcastle. He started 17 games (playing in 22 total) in the league. He scored 10 goals during that limited time and added a creative and attacking presence for Newcastle.

~

Alexis Mac Allister (BHA)

The Argentinian World Cup winner was also instrumental in Brighton’s fantastic season. Mac contributed 10 goals plus two assists, As a creative player, he made other players around him better.

~

Gabriel Martinelli (ARS)

The Brazilian winger added 15 goals plus nine assists to the Arsenal attack. He’s never afraid to take on opposing players. His aggressive play drove the Gunners when they needed a player to step up and put defenses on their heels.

~

Martin Odegaard (ARS)

Odegaard made huge strides as a player and leader this season. He doubled his goal-scoring tally from a year ago, but it’s his maturity as a player that was a level above. 15 goals plus eight assists don’t fully capture how important he was to the Gunner’s success.

~

Bukayo Saka (ARS)

Saka played in all 38 league games (starting 37). He’s the face of the Gunners, and their heart. With 14 goals plus 12 assists, Saka again displayed why he’s valued so highly. Arsenal’s success and return to the Champions League owes much to the England winger.

So who’s your best (besides Haaland)? Nominees include two Newcastle players, two Brighton players and three Arsenal players. The future looks promising for these young-talent teams.

~

Poll Which player (besides Erling Haaland) was the best young player of the season? Sven Botman (NEW)

Moises Caicedo (BHA)

Alexander Isak (NEW)

Alexis Mac Allister (BHA)

Gabriel Martinelli (ARS)

Martin Odegaard (ARS)

Bukayo Saka (ARS) vote view results 0% Sven Botman (NEW) (0 votes)

0% Moises Caicedo (BHA) (0 votes)

0% Alexander Isak (NEW) (0 votes)

0% Alexis Mac Allister (BHA) (0 votes)

0% Gabriel Martinelli (ARS) (0 votes)

33% Martin Odegaard (ARS) (1 vote)

66% Bukayo Saka (ARS) (2 votes) 3 votes total Vote Now

~