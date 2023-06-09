UCL Final: MD-13 Team News & Injury Reports

MD-13 Build-Up

In the days leading up to the final match of the season and the Champions League, the football world is focused on the early deals taking place ahead of the Summer transfer window opening date. On the side, West Ham celebrated UEFA Europa Conference League after defeating Fiorentina 2-1 with a late defense breaking Bowen 1 on 1 late goal.

Istanbul, Turkey is now welcoming fans from all over the world, considering the fanbase of both clubs is international. The final will take place on the grounds of Ataturk Stadium. The venue can seat more than 74,000 spectators, so I wish Polish Association Football referee Szymon Marciniak luck that his whistle can be heard above the roar.

Team News (Injuries/Suspensions)

Inter Milan

Simone Inzaghi has stuck with the same XI in most of Inter’s recent games, typically featuring Onana between the posts, with Darmian, Acerbi and Bastoni as a back three flanked by Dimarco and Dumfries. In midfield, Calhanoglu and Barella are supported by Mkhitaryan, while Martinez and Dzeko are Inter Milan’s strike pair.

The stats show us that Inzaghi rotated heavily over the long season. Barella has played 78% of Inter’s matches, followed by Dumfries with 68%. It must be noted that over the course of the campaign, Lukaku played more matches than Dzeko, even though Dzeko now seems to be preferred. In defense Skriniar and De Vrij played more than Acerbi and Darmian. The former was sidelined mainly because he inked a contract to move to PSG this summer. In midfield, Brozovic had more starts than Calhanuglo. But both Calhanuglu and De Vrij were sidelined recently due to injuries.

The only doubt for the Italians ahead of the match is Joaquin Correa, but even if fit, he is unlikely to start.

Manchester City

Pep is going into his second UCL final with his current club Manchester City looking for a third UCL triumph to add to his trophies with Barcelona in 2009 and 2011. The Citizens have no injury concerns and their most recent starting lineup is likely to be repeated. This would mean a dynamic 3-4-3 with Ake, Diaz and Walker across the back, a midfield made up of Gundogan, De Bruyne, and Rodri supported by Stones, and a front three of Grealish, Haaland and Bernardo Silva.

Surprisingly, Cancelo started more matches this season than Ake did, but since Cancelo was exiled to Bayern until end of the season Ake will not have to compete with him for a starting berth for tomorrow’s final. Mahrez and Foden also played more minutes than Bernardo and Grealish, but since Foden was sidelined due to injury earlier this year, Grealish capitalized on the opportunity to cement his claim as the preferred starter in the most important matches.

