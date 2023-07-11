NMA’s FPL Mini-League Is Open!

The Official FPL game is open for business, and Never Manage Alone’s mini-league is already waiting for you to join!

If you’re a returning veteran, you’ll automatically be added to our league as soon as you create a team (you can simply hit the auto-select button to create a squad of placeholders for now).

If you’re new to us, then welcome! Joining the league couldn’t be easier. Simply use the link below and you’ll be added automatically after you’ve created a team (again, you can just use the auto-select function to create a placeholder squad for now).

https://fantasy.premierleague.com/leagues/auto-join/bpqxjt

Drop a note in the Comments to let us know you’re on board. You may ask for help there if you need it too!

And while you’re at it, please also consider joining our Fantrax leagues once we post them!