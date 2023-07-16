Transfer Spotlight: Manchester United’s Mason Mount

Premier League powerhouse Chelsea has been on an offloading rampage during the summer 2023 transfer season as several players have already left Stamford Bridge. Mason Mount is expected to follow Mateo Kovacic and Kai Havertz in leaving for another Premier League team, as multiple sources indicate that the English international is headed to Man United.

Mason Mount, a graduate of the team’s academy, has been affiliated with Chelsea for more than 18 years and has played in over 190 club matches during that time. His statistics throughout that period are pretty excellent. (He has 33 times found the back of the net!)

The latest news indicates that Qatar’s Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al-Thani is in the lead for control of the English club, while Man United is considering a potential change in ownership. The club will undoubtedly receive a much-needed financial boost from the impending ownership shift, allowing them to enhance their team with million-dollar signings.

Background

Mason Mount was born on January 10, 1999, in Portsmouth England. His primary position is attacking midfielder, though he sometimes occasionally plays as a winger.

When Mount entered the Chelsea youth programe at the age of six, his career in football got off to a fast start. He rose through Chelsea’s youth system, showcasing a tremendous amount of talent and potential. With his technical prowess, vision, and scoring prowess as a teenager, he attracted a lot of people’s attention.

In 2017, Mount signed his first professional contract with Chelsea and was sent on loan to Vitesse, a Dutch club in the Eredivisie. During his loan spell, he made a significant impact, scoring 14 goals in 39 appearances, and demonstrated his versatility by excelling in various attacking positions.

After an impressive loan stint, Mount returned to Chelsea for the 2018-2019 season and made his first-team debut in August 2018 under new manager Maurizio Sarri. He quickly became an integral part of the squad, displaying maturity beyond his years and earning the trust of the coaching staff.

Mount earned his first professional contract with Chelsea in 2017 and was then loaned to the Dutch Eredivisie team Vitesse. He had a big impact during his loan period, scoring 14 goals in 39 games, and showed his versatility by doing well in different offensive positions.

Mount returned to Chelsea for the 2018–2019 season after an excellent loan season, and under new manager Maurizio Sarri, he made his first-team debut in August 2018. He soon established himself as a crucial member of the team by exhibiting maturity above his years and winning the coaches’ respect.

The 2019–2020 season became Mount’s breakthrough year, during which he cemented his position as a crucial Chelsea player. Under manager Frank Lampard, he was a consistent starter and essential to the team’s success. In order for Chelsea to finish in the top four of the Premier League and go to the FA Cup finals, Mount’s contributions were essential.

Mount was rightfully called up to the England national team in October 2019 and began playing for his nation at the senior level. Against Bulgaria, he made his international debut. He then played in several international games, garnering accolades for his exploits while wearing the England jersey.

Mason Mount had a strong 2020-21 season for Chelsea. He scored goals, including in the Champions League, and provided key assists. Mount captained Chelsea and was praised by manager Thomas Tuchel. He was voted Chelsea’s Player of the Year and helped the team win the Champions League, providing an assist in the final.

How Mount will fit in at Manchester United

Mount could play a variety of roles for Man United, primarily as a winger or an attacking midfielder. His technical proficiency, strategic insight, and goal-scoring prowess would give Manchester United’s offensive approach a new dimension. The high-intensity style of play used by Manchester United would also mesh well with Mount’s work rate and capacity to press defensively.

Additionally, Mount’s adaptability should enable him to fit into several tactical frameworks used by Manchester United. He can play in a central position, moving wide to generate opportunities or cutting inside to take goals. His flexibility with other attackers would allow Manchester United’s offensive movements to be fluid and unpredictable.

Mount could also add maturity and a winning mentality to Manchester United’s team thanks to his high-level playing experience, which includes time spent with the England national team and in the Champions League.

Fantasy Prospects

Goal involvement: Mount has shown an ability to score goals and provide assists for Chelsea. If he were to move to Manchester United, he would likely continue to be involved in the team’s attacking play, potentially increasing his goal involvement and FPL points.

Tactical fit: Mount’s chances in the FPL will be impacted by Manchester United’s style of play and the role that is given to him. He might be more likely to score goals and contribute to FPL points if he is placed in an attacking position, allowed to roam, and assigned set-piece tasks.

Team performance: United’s overall performance, including the ability to score goals and create chances, will influence Mount’s FPL prospects. If the team performs well and consistently finds the back of the net, it would increase the likelihood of Mount’s involvement in goal-scoring opportunities.

Competition within the team: Squad depth and the presence of other attacking options will affect Mount’s FPL prospects. Competition for minutes could impact his chances of accumulating FPL points.

Do you anticipate Mason Mount to be a consistent starter? How will his presence impact the players surrounding him? Sign up and post your opinions.

~