NMA’s Women’s World Cup Fantasy League is Open!

“ShePlays” again plays host to Women’s World Cup fantasy leagues. Join now!

By jeffryfisher
Amber Barrett - Republic of Ireland Training Session - FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023
This summer, the women take center stage
The ShePlays fantasy Women’s World Cup game is open for business, and Never Manage Alone’s mini-league is already waiting for you to join!

  1. Register at ShePlays
  2. Join the NeverManageAlone league using code = 71xbry
  3. Fill your team with a legal roster of players.

Join now!

The Cup starts on July 20th in New Zealand, less than three days from now, so get drafting!

Will you be watching the Women’s World Cup? Which country will you be rooting for? Please register and let us know in the comments below!

