NMA’s Weekly Roundup of European Transfers

Here we are again with the next installment in our series on the major transfer news outside of the EPL.

Although perhaps the biggest transfer buzz this week is coming from the Emirates (way to go Arsenal!), there were some continental clubs who made some important moves too.

Loïs Openda (RC Lens to RB Leipzig) - €43m

RB Leipzig has successfully secured the signing of Belgian striker Loïs Openda, ending months of speculation and negotiations in a saga covered extensively by the German tabloids. The transfer fee, as reported by “Sport Bild,” is set at a base of €43 million. This makes Openda the most expensive acquisition in RB Leipzig’s history, surpassing Dominik Szoboszlai’s previous club record. Openda expressed his enthusiasm for joining the club, citing RB Leipzig’s exciting prospects and their compatibility with his playing style.

~

Abakar Sylla (Club Brugge to Racing Club de Strasbourg) - €22m

Racing Club de Strasbourg has shattered their club transfer record by signing Ivorian center back Abakar Sylla from Club Brugge KV. The 20-year-old had an impressive debut season in Belgium, helping his former club reach the Champions League knockout stages. Strasbourg, under Chelsea’s ownership, completed the deal for a total of €20m + €2m, divided over two installments. Sylla’s arrival signifies the ambitions of the French club as they look to strengthen their squad for the upcoming season.

~

Xavi Simons (PSV Eindhoven to Paris Saint-Germain) €6m

Netherlands midfielder Xavi Simons has completed his return to Paris Saint-Germain after leaving PSV Eindhoven. Simons, a former Barcelona academy player, joined PSV on a five-year deal last summer but has now been re-signed by PSG in a €6 million deal. The 20-year-old had a successful season with PSV, contributing 19 goals and eight assists in 34 Eredivisie appearances. Simons’ future at PSG will depend on the status of Kylian Mbappe and Neymar, and could be moved out on loan if both superstars stay at the club.

~

David Jurásek (Slavia Prague to Benfica) - €14m

Czech Republic defender David Jurásek has made a move from Slavia Prague to Portuguese champions Benfica on a five-year contract. The 22-year-old, who previously played for Mlada Boleslav, joined Slavia in February 2022 and made 55 appearances for the club, contributing three goals and 15 assists. Jurásek also had an impressive performance in the Europa Conference League, providing three assists. He made his national team debut in March and has since played three international matches.

~

Renan Lodi (Atlético Madrid to Marseille ) - €13m

Brazilian left-back Renan Lodi has completed a transfer from Atlético Madrid to Marseille for a fee of €13 million. The 25-year-old has signed a contract with Marseille, reportedly for five years. Atlético will retain a 20% sell-on clause for any future transfer involving Lodi. Lodi had previously spent a loan spell at Nottingham Forest in the Premier League before making the move to Marseille.

Infor for this article sourced from https://www.footballdatabase.eu/en/transfers and https://www.espn.com/soccer/transfers

~